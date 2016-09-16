Emmys colorful as TV shows the faces of America

Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots boxing games are placed on the tables inside BB Kings night club before a night of Corporate Challenge Boxing in New York July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Six months after #Oscarssowhite upset the biggest movie awards in the world, television's Emmy lineup is telling a different, far more colorful, story.

Some 21 actors across the ethnic spectrum have been nominated for Emmys this year. For the first time in the 68-year history of the biggest honors in television, men of color were nominated in all six lead actor categories.

It does not end there. Emmy organizers have showered nominations on shows like "Mr. Robot," starring Egyptian-American Rami Malek as a socially awkward hacker; African-American family sitcom "black-ish"; "Master of None," created by actor Aziz Ansari and his Asian-American writing partner Alan Yang; and FX's marathon recreation of the 1995 O.J. Simpson double murder trial seen through the prism of modern U.S. race relations.

"Bravo to the Television Academy and the TV industry overall for showing the rest of the industry the way," said Gil Robertson, president of the African-American Film Critics Association.

"They are responding to their audiences. They have clearly paid attention and are showing respect to the diverse population groups they serve. That is smart business," Robertson said.

Part of the greater diversity in television is due to the sheer number of scripted shows — currently about 400 — now available on mainstream networks, cable and streaming platforms such as Amazon, Netflix and Hulu. Television also has a quicker turnaround time than movies, which can take years from development to reach theaters.

Freed from the demands of advertisers on the new platforms, producers are taking risks with content and casting, and mainstream television is taking notice both in front of, and crucially, behind the camera.

— Reuters

• Iconic toys vie for spot in museum's Hall of Fame

• NEW YORK — The pings of pinball machines, squeaks of swings and the smack of punches between fighting robots have occupied arcades, living rooms and playgrounds for decades as toy-lovers devoted hours to battling for the win.

• Now a dozen novelties and games including Care Bears, Uno cards and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots will compete for a place in the National Toy Hall of Fame after organizers unveiled the list of finalists on Tuesday.

• After evaluating each on criteria including innovation, longevity, educational qualities and iconic status, judges at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., will announce just two or three toys on Nov. 10 that have been chosen for a place in the hall.

• Nominated by people from around the world, this year's list includes toys and pastimes such as Transformers action figures, Nerf products and the murder mystery board game Clue made by Hasbro Inc. It also features an unexpected diversion: bubble wrap.

• "A toy can be whatever people make of everyday objects," said Shane Rhinewald, a spokesman for the museum. "In the past we've had a cardboard box, and it was actually inducted into The Hall of Fame."

• According to a poll on the museum's website, Fisher-Price's Little People toys were the most popular with fans as of Tuesday, followed by coloring books in second place and then Dungeons & Dragons role-playing games.

• The museum set up the Hall of Fame in 1998 to recognize toys that have garnered popularity over a long period of time while also encouraging creative entertainment.

• Among the 59 previous inductees are Barbie dolls, bicycles, Mr. Potato Head, and the Frisbee flying disk.

• — Reuters