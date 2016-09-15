THE LIST: Potato Bowl

• It's Potato Bowl Weekend. The UND Fan Luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. at the Alerus Center. A free concert to welcome the new UND president and first lady is at 2 p.m. in Hughes Fine Arts Center. The Get Wet & Run Wild Kid's Fun Run is at 4 p.m. today at Choice Health and Fitness. Also, JLG's Rock the Streets is from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Pancake breakfasts, the Rotary's at Grand Forks Central and the Sons of Norway Potato Pancake Feed at Gyda Varden Lodge, are each from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning; the parade starts at 10:30 a.m. The Alerus parking lot opens at 11 a.m. for tailgating, and kickoff is at 4 p.m. in the Alerus. Info: potatobowl.org.

• Greater Grand Forks Symphony: Kickin' Off the Season Bubba Style, is at 5:30 p.m. today in the Canad Inn, Grand Forks. Come and join the fun with UND football Coach Bubba Schweigert and enjoy music, pizza, free beer and door prizes. Tickets are $8 for singles and $15 for couples. Purchase tickets at the door or by email at ggfso@ggfso.org or call (701) 732-0579.

• The JLG Architects' Street Dance is from 7 to 11 p.m. today in Town Square, downtown, Grand Forks. Food and beer will begin at 7 p.m., and the Fabulous Armadillos will begin playing at 8 p.m. Free. Info: JLG Architects' Street Dance on Facebook.

• The "I Hate Hamlet" production by the Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre continues at 7:30 tonight at Fire Hall Theatre in Grand Forks. The show will run Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 1. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when they begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, students and military personnel. Info: ggfct.com.

• The Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in Town Square on DeMers Avenue in downtown Grand Forks. Visitors can enjoy vendors, music and garden produce. Actors portraying Alexander Griggs and his wife, Etta, will give guided historical tours at 1 p.m. Info: tsfarmersmarket.com.

• The Art and Wine Walk begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Empire Arts Center, where you purchase your map for $20, or $15 with a military ID, or $80 for a season pass, and make your way around to downtown businesses in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, returning to the Empire by 5 p.m. for a champagne reception. For info: www.novac.org or www.downtowngrandforks.org.

• The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra is at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Muiderman Theatre, 1410 Elm Coulee Drive N.E., Thompson, N.D. This group is a self-described "Art Rock Jazz Fusion" band. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Popplers Music at (701) 746-7471; Info: www.muidermanguitars.com.

• The 11th Annual Car and Bike Show and Charity Benefit is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rydell Auto Center, 2700 S. Washington, Grand Forks. Proceeds will benefit Northlands Rescue Mission's Backpack Program. Info: www.rydellcarshow.com.

• A book discussion of "The Red River Story" and "Lord of the Plains" by Alfred Silver is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Icelandic State Park near Cavalier, N.D. Leading the discussion are sisters Brenda Menier and Renae Erdmann, Walhalla natives who grew up in a Metis family. The event is free, but there is a park entrance fee. Info: Molly Skadsen at (701) 265-4561.

• Auditions for children's musicals take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Fire Hall Theatre in downtown Grand Forks. Show dates are Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 18-20. There is a $55 activity fee. Info: ggfct.com.

• The Talk Like a Pirate Day Open House is from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Crookston Public Library. Children, teens and adults are invited to dress as a pirate to win prizes for best-dressed pirate and also enjoy games and snacks. Info: crookston@larl.org.

• The exhibit opening of "Autumn Colors" by members of the River Forks Watercolor Society is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at East Grand Forks Campbell Library, East Grand Forks. Info: ascherer@egflibrary.org.

• "Command and Control" film screening is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fire Hall Theatre in downtown Grand Forks. This documentary screening is supported by the N.D. Humanities Council and based on award-winning author Eric Schlosser's book "Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident and the Illusion of Safety." The event is free, but registration is requested at www.gamechangernd.com.

• Nominations are being sought for the Annual Arts Awards, which is from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Fire Hall Theatre in downtown Grand Forks. The nomination deadline is Oct. 15. Info: novac.org.

• The final Lakota Farmers Market is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lakota (N.D.) Community Center parking lot. Fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, eggs and canned goods will be available for purchase. Info: (701) 247-2454.

• The Heritage Village Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 28 at the East Grand Forks Heritage Village. Info: egfheritage.com.

• The "Encircling Trees and Radiant Skies" exhibit by artist Nancy Friese will run through Sunday at the North Dakota Museum of Art on UND's campus. Regular gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: ndmoa.com.

• Guillermo Guardia's recent work, "Year One," is on display at the Third Street Gallery, in downtown Grand Forks and will run through Sept. 30. His exhibit includes a display of "Crossing the Border." Gallery hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment by calling (701) 757-3333. Info: contact@thethirdstreetgallery.com.

