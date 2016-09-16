A documentary film on America's nuclear weapons, based on a book by a Pulitzer Prize finalist, will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fire Hall Theatre in Grand Forks.

The film, "Command and Control," is based on Eric Schlosser's book "Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident and the Illusion of Safety."

Schlosser, an award-winning author, is best known for the book, "Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal," a New York Times best-seller that changed the way people think about what they eat.

However, his 2014 Pulitzer finalist place was awarded for his investigative text on America's aging nuclear weapons arsenal and the close calls that have occurred due to errors in handling atomic weapons, according to the North Dakota Humanities Council, which is sponsoring the documentary screening.

The film, a presentation of PBS American Experience, is intended to increase awareness about the state of America's atomic stockpile and the importance of regulating who controls it.

The focus on Schlosser's work is part of the NDHC effort to generate public discussion about quality journalism in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize.

The event is free. Guests are asked to register at www.gamechangernd.com. For more information, contact the NDHC at www.ndhumanities.org or via email at programs@ndhumanities.org.