"Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking Our Kids and How to Break the Trance," by Nicholas Kardaras, explores the negative effects of excessive screen use on the developing brain. The author examines research correlating technology use with an array of disorders from aggression to psychosis, and provides plenty of case studies to illustrate points.

"Water in Plain Sight: Hope for a Thirsty World," by Judith D. Schwartz, thoughtfully presents the idea that allying with the natural water cycle may provide the solution to water scarcity and climate change.

"The Kingdom of Speech," by Tom Wolfe, argues that it is speech rather than evolution which is responsible for humankind's achievements, and humorously relates how science has failed to explain the origin of language.

"The Healthy Workplace: How to Improve the Well-being of Your Employees — and Boost Your Company's Bottom Line," by workplace expert Leigh Stringer, explains the adverse effects of the workplace on health and suggests specific strategies that business leaders can use to improve well-being and productivity. The book also highlights successful programs at companies such as Google, Facebook, Apple and many others.

East Grand Forks Campbell Library

J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany have created "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son, Albus, must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn an uncomfortable truth: Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

"Minecraft," by James Zeiger, is all about the many resources found in the world of Minecraft, from how they are gathered to their uses.

"Indoor Gardening," by Lisa Amstutz, provides a book for readers with no outdoor gardening space, or those who just want to enjoy a garden indoors. This book is full of projects using plants that thrive inside. Discover just how creative gardening can be inside four walls.

"Natural Born Heroes," by Christopher McDougall, inspires readers to unleash the extraordinary potential of the human body. Climb, swim, skip, throw and jump your way to heroic feats with this book.

— Herald staff report