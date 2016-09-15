Fire Hall Theatre opens season with 'I Hate Hamlet'

The Fire Hall Theatre opens its 69th season this weekend with a comedy about a TV star who loves his fans and his fiancee but hates Shakespeare.

The 7:30 p.m. performances of "I Hate Hamlet" run tonight and Saturday and continue Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Matinee performances at 2 p.m. are set for this Sunday and Sept. 25.

The play, by Paul Rudnick, tells the story of a TV actor who, encouraged by his fiancee, retreats from Hollywood to play Hamlet on stage in Central Park in New York City.

However, he has a crippling fear of the role and is counseled by the ghost of one of its most celebrated interpreters, John Barrymore, who just happens to live in his apartment.

"It's a smart comedy that pits Shakespeare against prime-time TV," said Kathy Coudle-King, the theater's executive director. "Very clever dialogue."

Tickets are $15 each or $12 for students, military and seniors.

For reservations, call (701) 777-4090. For more information, including season tickets and flex passes, call (701) 746-0847 or email info@ggfct.com.

Other upcoming performances for this season include:

• "Willie Wonka," Nov. 11-13: Performed by the Fire Hall kids, this musical features an edible set. You can take home a piece of Willie Wonka after each performance.

• "Miracle on 34th Street," Dec. 15-18: This staged radio play, complete with Foley operator, allows you to enjoy the 1940s—again or for the first time.

• "Prelude to a Kiss," Feb. 2-18: This play explores the questions, "Is love just skin deep? Or does it go beyond appearance?"

• "Leading Ladies," March 23 through April 8: This comedy will tickle your funny bone. It's about two, cross-dressing Shakespearean actors who pose as the nieces of a recently deceased millionaire to acquire her fortune.

• "Little Shop of Horrors," May 11-17: A doo-wop musical about "Audrey," a man-eating plant that grows and grows and grows, demanding to be fed. It's '50s science fiction and finger-snapping tunes at their best.

Broadway actor returns to GF to host special performances

Joel Vig, a '71 graduate of Central High School in Grand Forks, takes a break from his theatrical career in New York to return to his hometown for special events next month.

After graduating from UND in 1976, Vig was bound for Broadway, where he racked up credits in on- and off-Broadway productions.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 7-8, he plans to give a dramatic reading of the short story "A Christmas Memory," by Truman Capote, at the Fire Hall Theatre.

The talk will be followed by an informal chat with the audience about his career in New York.

At 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in Central High School, Vig presents a one-man show, "Truman Talks Tennessee," an entertaining and enlightening performance about the long-term friendship of two literary icons, Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams.