"All Creatures Great and Small" by James Herriot. Delve into the magical, unforgettable world of James Herriot, the world's most beloved veterinarian, and his menagerie of heartwarming, funny and tragic animal patients.

"Adulthood is a Myth: A Sarah's Scribbles Collection" by Sarah Andersen. Do you love networking to advance your career? Is adulthood an exciting new challenge for which you feel fully prepared? Ugh. Please go away. These casually drawn, perfectly on-point comics by the hugely popular young Brooklyn-based artist Sarah Andersen are for the rest of us.

"Geek Parenting: What Joffrey, Jor-El, Maleficent and the McFlys Teach Us About Raising a Family" by Stephen H. Segal. It takes a starship to raise a child. Or a time machine. Or a tribe of elves. Fortunately, "Geek Parenting" offers all that and more, with thoughtful mini-essays that reveal profound child-rearing advice (and mistakes) from the most beloved tales of geek culture.

"DIY Temporary Tattoos: Draw It, Print It, Ink It" by Pepper Baldwin. Thinking about trying a brand-new look but without the commitment? Here's all the info you need to design and create personalized temporary tattoos.

East Grand Forks Campbell Library

With knights, fairy godmothers, giants and beanstalks, "Once Upon the End," by James Riley, provides a thrilling and hilarious conclusion to the "Half Upon a Time" trilogy.

"In a Different Key," by John Donvan, takes us on a journey from an era when families were shamed and children were condemned to institutions to one in which a cadre of people with autism push not simply for inclusion, but for a new understanding of autism: as difference rather than disability.

"The Givenness of Things," by Marilynne Robinson, provides a necessary call for us to find wisdom and guidance in our cultural heritage and to offer grace to one another.

In "The Hooked X," Scott Wolter provides an incredible true story that reveals untold secrets of North America. The story weaves from medieval times through today, forever changing history as we know it.

— Herald staff report