Comedian opens season at the Fritz

The Chester Fritz Auditorium debuts its 2016-17 season Saturday night when Tim Hawkins brings his "no-bull" comedy show to the stage.

The show, with curtain up at 7 p.m., offers entertainment for the whole family.

Hawkins' comedic talent is described as one part gifts and two parts twists. His musical dexterity and knack for parody stand on their own.

Here's the rest of the Chester Fritz Auditorium season schedule:

• Sept. 24: Once. Winner of eight Tony Awards, the show features an ensemble of actor-magicians who tell the tale of a Dublin street musician about to give up on his dream when a young woman takes an interest in his love songs.

• Sept. 28: Celtic Thunder. Continuing their tradition of paying homage to the musical traditions of Ireland, Celtic Thunder's latest show is a depiction of both their musical footprint over the past eight years as well as their amazing heritage of Irish and Celtic music.

• Oct. 11: UND Wind Ensemble. Wind and percussion students, conducted by James Popejoy, professor of music and director of bands at UND. Group also performs Nov. 29, Mar. 7 and April 27 in the Fritz Auditorium.

• Oct. 17: Gordon Lightfoot. A legendary ballad-singer, Lightfoot weaves tales of love and longing in eloquent musical masterpieces that have become enduring standards.

• Oct. 29: Greatest Singing Groups of the '60s. Featuring musicians representing Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Beach Boys and the Beatles Tribute Show.

• Nov. 4: John Mellencamp. Mellencamp presents a career-spanning performance as part of his Plain Spoken Tour.

• Nov. 7: UND Steel Pan Ensemble. Performing on authentic oil drums, the band delights audiences with upbeat calypso, soca and island favorites.

• Nov. 22: Mannheim Steamroller. Presenting classic Christmas hits, with dazzling multimedia effects.

• Nov. 25: Great Russian Nutcracker. An enchanting show for the family that celebrates the season with larger-than-life magical props, a 60-foot-growing Christmas tree, and spectacular Russian-made costumes and sets.

• Nov. 27: Oak Ridge Boys. The Boys present more than 40 years of award-winning music, including their own hits and Christmas favorites.

• Dec. 3: Winter wUNDerland. A holiday extravaganza with more than 250 UND musicians, performing timeless holiday music ranging from popular songs to classic carols.

• Dec. 17: Lorie Line: A Merry Little Christmas. One of the most intimate concerts in Line's 27-year touring history.