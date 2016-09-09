Symphony kickoff event celebrates all things football

The Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2016-17 season with an informal, football-themed event Sept. 16 in the Canad Inn in Grand Forks.

The event, "Kickin' Off the Season Bubba Style," begins at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Bubba Schweigert, UND's head football coach, has been invited to give "start of the season" remarks followed by a pep rally.

UND football team cheerleaders will lead members of UND's Pride of the North Marching Band who will enter playing the school's fight song. They'll be joined by members of the symphony's brass section.

Other highlights of the event include more music, pizza, salad, dessert buffet, free beer and door prizes.

Anne Christopherson of the UND Music Department will sing "I Get a Kick Out of You," and Tamera Auer, a cellist with the symphony, will perform a selection of gypsy music.

Other musicians have been invited to perform popular music from the 1950s and '60s.

Symphony Conductor Alejandro Drago will summarize the concert season.

The event takes place in Canad Inn's main corridor near the Tavern United pub bar.

Tickets are $8 each or $15 for a couple. They may be purchased at the door. Reserve tickets with an email to ggfso@ggfso.org.

The event is hosted by the Guild, a group which promotes public interest in and support for the symphony, and co-sponsored by the Canad Inn.

The symphony's first concert is set for Sept. 25 in the Empire Arts Center in downtown Grand Forks.

For more information, call the symphony office at (701) 732-0579.