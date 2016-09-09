• The "Buyer & Cellar" production is at 7:30 tonight in the Empire Arts Center, downtown Grand Forks. $15 general admission, $10 for students and military personnel. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• Family Astronomy Night is at 9 tonight at Heritage Village in East Grand Forks. Hosted by the Northern Sky Astronomical Society, guests will view the first quarter moon and the planet Saturn. If it is cloudy, there will be a public program inside the Amundson Classroom building. Free and open to the public. Info: facebook.com/northernskyastro.

• Muddy Waters Clay Center is offering a basic wheel throwing and glazing techniques class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for nine Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20 and running through Nov. 15. Class size is limited to 14, and payment of $190 (which includes one bag of clay, glazes and firing of pieces) is due by Tuesday to reserve a place in the class. A basic tool kit will be needed after the first class, which can be purchased at local craft stores. Also, new fall hours for the studio are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Info: Register online at https://v1.bookwhen.com/mwcc.

• The Downtown Street Fair is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday downtown Grand Forks. Enjoy entertainment, vendors and artisans from the around the country and Canada, as well as partake in a "Taste of the Fair" food experience. Today, Blind Joe, a contestant from "The Voice," will perform at 5 p.m. On Saturday, a street dance will begin at 7:30, featuring the bands Boomtown and Rhyme or Reason. Info: downtowngrandforks.org/street-fair.

• The Uff Da Mud Run starts at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Greenway. The Grand Forks Momma Mud Run begins at 10 a.m. Info: endracing.com/uff-da.

• The Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in Town Square on DeMers Avenue in downtown Grand Forks. Visitors can enjoy vendors, music and garden produce. Actors portraying Alexander Griggs and his wife, Etta, will give guided historical tours at 1 p.m. Info: tsfarmersmarket.com.

• The first annual Chalk It Up community and family event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Square in Crookston. Come to create your own chalk artwork and enjoy other activities. Info: Chalk it Up on Facebook.

• The Altru Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Alerus Center, Grand Forks. Proceeds will benefit kids' health through Camp Good Mourning, Child Life and Caring for Kids. Info:foundation@altru.org.

• Comedian Tim Hawkins performs at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Chester Fritz Auditorium. He entertains families with his comedy show and knack for parody. Tickets are $25, $45, $55 or $70, available at ticketmaster. For info: und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium.

• North Country Fiddle and Dance community dance is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the East Grand Forks Eagles Club. All are welcome: couples, singles, families. Donations at the door. Info: oneil@rrv.net.

• Pembina County Historical Society's 23rd Annual Pioneer Machinery Show begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday with breakfast and all-day activities. The event is on the Museum Grounds, 5.5 miles west of Cavalier. Info: Pembina County Historical Museum on Facebook.

• The VoiceBook event is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Ferguson Books & More!, in partnership with ServeYes!, Grand Cities Mall, Grand Forks. Sign up to read a book and make it into an audiobook. Info: Fergusonbooks.com

• Third annual Farm by the Lake Festival is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in Bagley, Minn. Music, arts, food and family fun is on the agenda. Info: Facebook.

• The TEARS Walk to Remember, Walk to Support fundraiser is at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park/Greenway, Grand Forks. Registration is available on site the day of the walk. Info: (701) 780-5618.

• The Northern Valley Youth Orchestras auditions take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday in UND's Hughes Fine Arts Center. This year's theme is STEAM Forward. For info or to schedule an audition time: www.novyo.org.

• Prairie Talks event: "Pulitzer on the Prairie" is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Village Museum, Rugby, N.D. The event will feature Mike Jacobs, former editor and publisher of the Pulitzer prize-winning Grand Forks Herald, and Pulitzer finalist Mark Trahant, the Charles R. Johnson Endowed Professor of Journalism at UND. Info: (651) 308-2530 or www.prairietalks.org.

• Patriotic music piano and organ concert with hymn singing at 2 p.m. Sunday in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 344 W. 15th St., Grafton, N.D. A freewill offering will go to the Grafton Food Pantry. Info: pdbartunek@gmail.com.

• The second annual Audi Strong Color Run begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with registration and the run starting at 4 p.m. from the Cando Audi Theater on Main Street in Cando, N.D. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger. Info: robmundahl@gondtc.com.

• It's Potato Bowl Week. Starting on Tuesday, several events — including PLINKO, free chip giveaways, a golf scramble, baked potato bars, a UND fan luncheon and 1K and 2K races and more — will begin. The french fry feed and fireworks is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. JLG's Rock the Streets is Friday. Pancake breakfasts and the parade are Saturday morning, and the Alerus parking lot opens at 11 a.m. for tailgating. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. in the Alerus. Info: potatobowl.org.

• A Stress-free Living Retreat is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Choice Health and Fitness Community Room, Grand Forks. Discover tips to handle stress, receive chair massages, learn about meditation and more. No registration needed. Info: (701) 732-7620.

• Lakota Farmers Market is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lakota (N.D.) Community Center parking lot. Fruit and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, eggs and canned goods will be available for purchase and will occur every Tuesday through Sept. 20. Info: (701) 247-2454.

• Author Ron Vossler discusses "Hitler's Basement" at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Forks Public Library. It is a story of Nazi and Holocaust connections to a small town in North Dakota and to Vossler's family. Info: gflibrary.com.

• Tonic Sol-Fa vocal group presents "Just One of Those Days Tour" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Empire Arts Center, downtown Grand Forks. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• The Heritage Village Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 28 in the East Grand Forks Heritage Village. Info: egfheritage.com.

• "INOCENTE," Academy Award-winning documentary on homelessness is showing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Empire Arts Center, Grand Forks. Tickets are $30. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• A "Celebration of Literacy" event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Arbor Park and Alley of Love, downtown Grand Forks. This event is presented by Lake Agassiz Reading Council and features music, puppet plays and special guests reading books to children. Terry Dullum will be master of ceremonies. Bring a book, a blanket and a friend. Info: gfschools.org.

• UND Alumni Foundation's Women for Philanthropy Fall Social is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Gorecki Alumni Center on University Avenue, Grand Forks. To register, visit www.undalumni.org.

• Celebrate the newly renovated museum building along with Ray Holmberg's contributions to the museum's outreach program at 7 p.m. Thursday in the North Dakota Museum of Art. The event will include refreshments, music and entertainment and is open to the public. Info: ndmoa.com.

• The "I Hate Hamlet" production by the Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre begins at 7:30 Thursday in Fire Hall Theatre, Grand Forks. The show will run Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 15 through Oct.1. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when they begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for senior citizens, students and military personnel. Info: ggfct.com.

• Nominations are being sought for the Annual Arts Awards, which is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Fire Hall Theatre in downtown Grand Forks. The nomination deadline is Oct. 15. Info: novac.org.

• The "Encircling Trees and Radiant Skies" exhibit by artist Nancy Friese will run through Sept. 18 in the North Dakota Museum of Art on UND's campus. Regular gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: ndmoa.com.

• Guillermo Guardia's recent work, "Year One," is currently on display in the Third Street Gallery, downtown Grand Forks, and will run through Sept. 30. His exhibit includes a display of "Crossing the Border." Gallery hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment by calling (701) 757-3333. Info: contact@thethirdstreetgallery.com.

• The Ember in downtown Grand Forks has live music at 7 p.m. Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday nights, plus other events throughout the month. For info and more events: The Ember on Facebook.

The List compiles arts and entertainment events going on in the area throughout the next week. If you have an event to include, send an email to accent@gfherald.com no later than 5 p.m. the Monday before it should appear in The List.