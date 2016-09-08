Chevy Chase has checked into a Minnesota addiction center for an alcohol issue, according to his rep.

"Saturday Night Live's" original "Weekend Update" host checked into the Hazelden Addiction Treatment Center recently, his publicist confirmed Tuesday. "He is there for an alcohol-related tune-up because he wants to be the best he can be," she said.

Chase, 72, went to rehab for drug treatment in California in the '80s, but told Esquire in 2010, "I never shot things up or free-based. I was pretty low-level when it came to drug abuse. I checked myself into the Betty Ford Clinic after my nose started to hurt."

The "Community" and "Vacation" actor has two movies slated for release this year: "Dog Years," with Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, and "The Christmas Apprentice."

— Tribune News Service

Madonna, Guy Ritchie settle child custody dispute

NEW YORK — Singer Madonna and her ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie, have settled a custody dispute over their 16-year-old son Rocco, a court official in New York said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately announced with which parent the teenager would live.

Madonna, 58, and Ritchie, 47, have been in a legal battle over their son since December, when the teenager ignored a court order to fly back from Ritchie's London home to live with his mother in New York.

The "Material Girl" singer and the director of 2009 film "Sherlock Holmes" married in 2000. After they divorced in 2008, they agreed Rocco would live with Madonna.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the New York State court system, confirmed the case officially was settled Wednesday but did not immediately provide further information.

Details of the settlement also were not revealed in online court records. Attorneys for Madonna and Ritchie did not immediately return calls for comment.

— Reuters

• Society reject role among cannibals 'terrifying'

•

• VENICE— Playing a society reject who tries to survive in a desert wasteland after having her limbs cut off by cannibals was a terrifying experience, British model-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse said at the Venice film festival this week.

• The 24-year-old actress landed her first major role with "The Bad Batch," which premieres in Venice and is one of 20 U.S. and international movies competing for the coveted Golden Lion that will be announced Saturday.

• "I was absolutely terrified and I stayed terrified throughout the whole thing," Waterhouse told a press conference ahead of the movie's official premiere.

• Shooting in the desert and portraying a character with a prosthetic leg and without an arm was a challenge both physically and mentally, said the actress, who has modeled for fashion house Burberry.

• "I'm a girl from London who's been in a different industry, and I was suddenly like kaplonked in the salt and sea."

• Writer and director Ana Lily Amirpour described her second feature film as a "action-adventure-fairy tale" that explores the lives of people on the margins of society and the limits of survival and human understanding.

• "I guess it is a love letter to something American. I do love America. The things I love, though, I don't really think are perfect," Amirpour said.

• Amirpour said the movie was shot in the Californian desert and she spent a year visiting a local community called Slab City, whose inhabitants, living in trailers and off the grid, eventually became extras on the set.

• — Reuters