BOOK REVIEWS by Awesome Authors

Members of the 2016 Awesome Authors class on a visit to the Grand Forks Herald in June (from left): Addisyn Spradlin, Shae Decker, Kylie Tweeten, Isaac Richter, Elias Eberhardt, Kathryn Kilzer, Taylor Dirden, Cyrus Gurung, Keeli Kaml, Max Mecham, Brady Bakken, Zoey Spradlin and Nicholas Staveteig. (GF Herald photo by Sue Lindlauf)

This book is about all kinds of teeth. It teaches you facts about molars, canines and incisors. There are people and animals in this book. You get to guess what kind of animal you would be if you had long canine teeth and molars and incisors.

I liked the book. I liked that it compared the teeth of people and animals. I liked the title and the illustrations.

I recommend this book to EVERYBODY because it is a really good one. You can learn a lot about teeth, and it is a really fun book with awesome illustrations!

• Reviewer: Brady Bakken, 8.

• Book: "Solving the Puzzle Under the Sea: Marie Tharp Maps the Ocean Floor," by Robert Burleigh. Illustrator: Raul Colon.

This book was about a girl named Marie Tharp. She watched her father make maps. Then, when she was older, she wanted to map the ocean floor. When she was a little bit older, she started to map the ocean floor by using sound waves. People didn't believe it was true, at first. But, they learned that it was true.

I liked reading about when Marie Tharp mapped the ocean floor. I liked the pictures in the book, and I liked the drawings that Marie Tharp drew. She was scientist, and I like science, too.

I recommend this book for people who like science and maps. People who like history will like this book, too.

• Reviewer: Cyrus Gurung, 7.

• Book: "First Source to Baseball: Rules, Equipment and Key Playing Tips," by Tyler Omoth.

This book is about baseball. I learned a lot about batting, catching and the rules. Players wear cleats to make them run fast!

I liked the part where they tell about the rules of baseball and how the game works, and how to be fair.

I recommend this book for people who don't know how to play baseball and people who don't know how the game works. If you like baseball, you would like this book!

• Reviewer: Elias Eberhardt, 8.

• Book: "Bluetooth (How It Works)," by Cristie Reed.

This book is about Bluetooth. Bluetooth was named for a Danish king named Harold Bluetooth. Bluetooth gives information to people by giving them the internet everywhere.

I liked this book because I thought it was interesting that Bluetooth was named after a king. I also liked it because Bluetooth can make people drive safely. I recommend this book for people who are interested in how Bluetooth works.

• Reviewer: Isaac Richter, 6.

• Book: "Firefighters to the Rescue Around the World," by Linda Staniford.

This book was about firefighters putting out fires. They ride boats and motorcycles and trucks and airplanes.

I liked when the water airplane was putting out a fire in another country! I liked the pictures in this book. I think people who are interested in firefighters would like this book. Firefighters will like this book, too.

• Reviewer: Kathryn Kilzer, 6.

• Book: "Cat Speak: Revealing Answers to the Strangest Cat Behaviors" by Maureen Webster.

This book was all about cats. It told about the habits of cats. I learned the average lifespan of an indoor cat is 15 years. The name for a group of cats is a clowder.

I liked this book because it had many interesting facts. It also had real pictures. There was a cat named Pudding who helped a girl who was diabetic.

If you want to learn about cats, you should read this book. If you want to know what your cat's actions are, you can read this book to find out.

• Reviewer: Keeli Kaml, 8.

• Book: "Elmer and Grandpa Eldo," by author and illustrator David McKee.

This book was about Elmer going to his Grandpa Eldo's. Elmer remembers about the times when they had fun. But Grandpa Eldo can't remember the fun times. Elmer helps his grandpa remember.

I like the part in the story when Elmer fell in the water. That made me laugh. I didn't like the part when Grandpa Eldo scared Elmer.

I recommend this book because there are nice pictures in it. Some of the pictures remind me of the birds and bunnies outside. I recommend this book for kids who like animals.

• Reviewer: Kylie Tweeten, 6.

• Book: "The Night Gardener," by authors and illustrators Terry Fan and Eric Fan.

This story was about a boy named William. He looked at the trees, and the trees changed every day. The trees looked like animals. Read this book to see how the trees changed!

I liked how William discovered he could be a gardener. The pictures in this book look great! I think others will like this book. I think others will think this book is great!

• Reviewer: Max Mecham, 7.

• Book: "Hector and Hummingbird," by author and illustrator Nicholas John Frith.

Hummingbird was Hector's best friend. He just wanted to copy Hector, but Hector really wanted to be alone. Then, Hector had enough, and he went into the jungle. He found a scratchy tree. He felt like Hummingbird would scratch his back, too. He started to miss Hummingbird.

I liked when Hector got mad and when Hector and Hummingbird got along at the end. They have a lot of fun, and they are so nice at the end.

I recommend this book for others because Hector and Hummingbird get along. If you like your friends, read this book. This book is a good book. I really like it!

• Reviewer: Nicholas Staveteig, 7.

• Book: "First Source to Hockey: Rules, Equipment and Key Playing Tips," by Tyler Omoth.

This book is about hockey. It tells you everything you need to know about hockey. Canadians created ice hockey. All players need pads, skates, a helmet and a stick. The goalies wear bigger pads to protect them from pucks. The goalie has to stay in the crease. There are three periods in hockey. Each period is 20 minutes long. The Stanley Cup is a trophy, and each player on the winning team gets to have a day with it.

I liked this book because it is about hockey. I watch hockey on TV. I think kids who like hockey will like this book. They will learn a lot.

• Reviewer: Shae Decker, 7.

• Book: "Buddy and Earl Go Exploring," by Maureen Fergus. Illustrator: Carey Sookocheff.

Buddy and Earl go on a cool adventure and use their imaginations. They find cool stuff around their house. They find things like a vacuum cleaner and pretend it is a monster!

I liked this book because it has a dog (Buddy) and a hedgehog (Earl). I liked when Earl saw a brush in a purse and thought it was a monster.

If you like dogs and hedgehogs, you will enjoy this book! If you like to use your imagination, you will like this book.

• Reviewer: Taylor Dirden, 6.

• Book: "First Source to Football: Rules, Equipment and Key Playing Tips," by Tyler Omoth.

This book is about football. Players have leg pads, a helmet, shoulder pads and cleats. The football field is 120 yards long. The book also tells about offense, defense and how the game works.

I liked this book because I play football. I like football, too. I liked when the Packers scored a touchdown. People who like football and who want to learn how to play football will like this book.

• Review: Zoey Spradlin, 7.

• Book: "Mr. Goat's Valentine," By Eve Bunting. Illustrator: Kevin Zimmer.

This book is about a goat who reads the newspaper and notices it is Valentine's Day. Then, he goes to buy things for his first love.

I liked this book because it is very funny. Mr. Goat buys things that you would normally not get for your first love, like rotten eggs. The illustrations are good. The author shows special words written differently.

If you like to laugh, I would recommend this book because it is funny. There is a very funny surprise ending.