Once upon a time ...

Laura Knox believes that children, at very young ages, can learn to write, think and express themselves visually—and have a lot of fun doing it.

Knox, a kindergarten teacher at Viking Elementary School in Grand Forks, started "Awesome Authors" as a summer school class in 2009 for children who have completed at least kindergarten and through second grade. She's offered the class each summer since then.

Kids write reviews and draw pictures about the book they've read. They take field trips to the Grand Forks Herald to learn more about the newspaper business and the North Dakota Museum of Art to learn about art and artists.

Museum director Laurel Reuter "is an inspiration for their artwork," Knox said. "She teaches that artists can find inspiration everywhere."

Knox wants to give the kids "opportunities to have fun (and) to write a lot—like with silly stories and poems," she said.

The kids write commercials and comic books, create a "collage art book" to keep their writing and ideas, and maintain a class blog, which is accessible by searching "Laura Knox Awesome Authors" online.

As they progress, "they become kind of fearless, and they motivate each other," she said.

Knox has seen how the early practice of writing affects literacy.

"Writing is so important to their reading skills. The more they write, the better readers they are," she said. "(Reading and writing) are definitely linked."

She's determined to quash the idea that writing is difficult.

"We want them to view themselves as writers (which) helps to build their confidence in writing," she said.

Improvement in writing is possible, even in a one-month class. She sees progress "even with reluctant writers. (For them) writing is not something that's caught their interest."

But developing writing skills will help all the kids as they advance in school because "there's more of a push toward nonfiction writing" in the school system, she said.

In 2014, Knox received the NIE (Newspapers in Education) Teacher of the Year Award from the

North Dakota Newspaper Association for her work with the Awesome Authors. She was nominated for the award by Sue Lindlauf, NIE specialist at the Grand Forks Herald.

"What strikes me as interesting is that these kids are really young and yet they're writing reviews and drawing pictures," Lindlauf said. "When they come to the Herald, they come with pens and notebooks."

Participation in Awesome Authors "is a very positive experience," she said, "and will maybe encourage some of them to continue writing."