"Native American Warriors: 1500-1890 CE," by Chris McNab. An in-depth look at the origin and evolution of Native American combat tactics. Fundamentally different from the battlefield maneuvers used in the Old World, the Native American approach to warfare is an interesting case in the history of armed conflict.

"Terror in the City of Champions: Murder, Baseball and the Secret Society that Shocked Depression-Era Detroit," by Tom Stanton. When the post-championship euphoria won by the Detroit Tigers meets the criminal underworld of the city's white supremacist Black Legion, a vicious strangeness writes a tale that only the Motor City could tell.

"Playing Dead: A Journey through the World of Death Fraud," by Elizabeth Greenwood. Do you owe some very bad people a lot of money? If so, consider reading Greenwood's cautionary investigation into the tactics and black-market industries catering to those attempting to disappear via "pseudocide."

"Tesla vs. Edison: The Lifelong Feud that Electrified the World," by Nigel Cawthorne. As thoroughly illustrated as it is fascinating, Cawthorne chronicles the remarkable achievements and yet divergent fates of the world's "Twin Wizards of Electricity," Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.

East Grand Forks Campbell Library

David Kushner tells us in "Alligator Candy" how his older brother, Jon, biked through the forest to the convenience store for candy and never returned.

"Listening In," by Ted Widmer, delivers the story behind the story in the unguarded words and voices of the decision-makers themselves. The book covers watershed events, including the Cuban Missile Crisis, the space race and the arms race, and it offers fascinating glimpses into the intellectual methodology of a circumspect president and his brilliant, eclectic brain trust.

In "Year of Yes," Shonda Rhimes chronicles the powerful impact saying yes had on every aspect of her life ― and how we can all change our lives with one little word. Yes.

In "Finding Faith in the Field," Benjamin Duane Hylden tells us the story of a remarkable journey of faith that showed him glimpses of life beyond this world and gave him a new perspective on what matters most.

