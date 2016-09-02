• Muddy Waters Clay Center is offering a basic class on wheel throwing and glazing techniques from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for nine Tuesdays, starting September 20 through November 15. Class size is limited to 14, and payment of $190 — which includes one bag of clay, glazes and firing of pieces — is due by September 13 to reserve a place in the class. A basic tool kit will be needed after the first class, which can be purchased at local craft stores. Info: Register online at https://v1.bookwhen.com/mwcc .

• Turtle River State Park has its final weekend of scheduled summer activities. They are Friday night at 8 p.m., Saturday morning at 10 a.m., Saturday evening at 8 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Info and details: parkrec.nd.gov/parks/trsp/events.html.

• The Community Art Exhibit is on display through Friday at the East Grand Forks Campbell Library. Eleven local artists are featured. Info: www.egf.mn/index.aspx?nid=185/

• The Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in Town Square on DeMers Avenue in downtown Grand Forks. Visitors can enjoy vendors, music and garden produce. Actors portraying Alexander Griggs and his wife, Etta, will give guided historical tours at 1 p.m. Info: tsfarmersmarket.com.

• Grand Cities Children's Choir auditions are from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Red River High School, Grand Forks. Singers entering grades three through nine from Grand Forks and the surrounding area are eligible, with no cost to audition. Info and to schedule an audition: www.gogccc.org.

• Nominations are being sought for the Annual Arts Awards, which is from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Fire Hall Theatre in downtown Grand Forks. The nomination deadline is October 15. Info: novac.org.

• The North Dakota State University Master Gardener Model Pollinator Garden show-and-tell event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the north end of Leistikow Memorial Park in Grafton, N.D. Info: (701) 520-4594 to schedule a tour.

• The opening reception for Guillermo Guardia's recent work, "Year One," is from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Third Street Gallery in downtown Grand Forks. It is a free event and open to the public. The exhibit, which also includes a display of "Crossing the Border," will run through September 30. Gallery hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment by calling (701) 757-3333. Info: contact@thethirdstreetgallery.com.

• The "Encircling Trees and Radiant Skies" exhibit by artist Nancy Friese will run through Sept. 18 in the North Dakota Museum of Art on UND's campus. Regular gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: ndmoa.com.

• Lakota Farmers Market is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lakota (N.D.) Community Center parking lot. Fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, eggs and canned goods will be available for purchase. The market runs every Tuesday through Sept. 20. Info: (701) 247-2454.

• The Heritage Village Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 28 at the East Grand Forks Heritage Village. Info: egfheritage.com.

• The Ember in downtown Grand Forks has live music at 7 p.m. Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday nights, plus other events throughout the month. For information and more events: The Ember on Facebook.

