MOVIE LIST: 'Morgan,' 'A Light Between Oceans'

"Morgan": A corporate risk-management consultant must decide whether to terminate an artificially created humanoid being. Stars Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rose Leslie, Michael Yare. (R) (1:32)

"The Light Between Oceans": A lighthouse keeper and his wife living off the coast of Western Australia raise a baby they rescue from an adrift rowboat. Stars Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz, Florence Clery. (PG-13) (2:12)

Returning

"Don't Breathe": A group of friends breaks into the house of a wealthy blind man, thinking they'll get away with the perfect heist. They're wrong. Stars Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. (R) (1:28)

"Hands of Stone": The legendary Robert Duran and his equally legendary trainer Ray Arcel change each other's lives. Stars Robert De Niro, Ana de Armas, John Turturro. (R) (1:45)

"Mechanic: Resurrection": Arthur Bishop thought he had put his murderous past behind him when his most formidable foe kidnaps the love of his life. Now he is forced to travel the globe to complete three impossible assassinations and do what he does best, make them look like accidents. Stars Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones. (R) (1:39)

"War Dogs": Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli, who won a $300 million contract from the Pentagon to arm America's allies in Afghanistan. Stars: Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Steve Lantz. (R) (1:54)

"Kubo and the Two Strings": A young boy named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armor worn by his late father to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past. Stars: Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson, Ralph Fiennes. (PG) (1:41)

"Ben-Hur": The epic story of Judah Ben-Hur, a prince falsely accused of treason by his adopted brother, an officer in the Roman army. After years at sea, Judah returns to his homeland to seek revenge but finds redemption. Stars: Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro. (PG-13) (2:04)

"Sausage Party": A sausage strives to discover the truth about his existence. Stars: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill. (R) (1:29)

"Florence Foster Jenkins": The story of Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer despite having a terrible singing voice. Stars: Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant, Simon Helberg. (PG-13) (1:50)

"Suicide Squad": A secret government agency recruits imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black-ops missions in exchange for clemency. Stars: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie. (PG-13) (2:03)

"Bad Moms": When three overworked and underappreciated moms are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long-overdue freedom, fun and comedic self-indulgence. Stars: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kirsten Bell. (R) (1:41)

"Jason Bourne": Jason Bourne, now remembering who he truly is, tries to uncover hidden truths about his past. Stars: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander. (PG-13) (2:03)

"Ice Age: Collision Course": Manny, Diego and Sid join up with Buck to fend off a meteor strike that would destroy the world. Stars: Ray Romano, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo. (PG) (1:44)

"Ghostbusters": Thirty years after the original film took the world by storm, Ghostbusters is back and fully rebooted for a new generation. Stars: Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones. (PG-13) (1:57)

"The Secret Life of Pets": A terrier named Max regularly invites his friends to hang out at his place while his owner is gone, but his quiet life is upended when said owner also takes in Duke, a stray mutt whom Max instantly dislikes. Stars: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart. (PG) (1:30)

"Pete's Dragon": The adventures of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend, Elliot, who just so happens to be a dragon. Stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford, Oakes Fegley.(PG) (1:43)

"Hell or High Water": Movie tells the story of a young pastor loved and adored by the people around him. Things change for him when he has to confront a hidden truth about himself that could make or break him psychologically.

"Finding Dory": The friendly but forgetful blue tang fish begins a search for her long-lost parents, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way. (PG) (1:37)

GF/EGF theaters

Carmike 10, Grand Forks: (701) 772-4719; carmike.com.

River Cinema 15, East Grand Forks: (218) 399-9000; moorefamilytheatres.com/ rivercinema15.

