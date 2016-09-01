Actress Amy Adams attends the photocall for the movie "Arrival" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VENICE—Five-time Academy Award nominee Amy Adams may get closer to finally landing an Oscar as two of her movies are competing at the Venice film festival this year, including Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi thriller "Arrival."

In the film, which premiered Thursday, Adams plays a linguist hired by the U.S. government to go inside one of 12 spaceships that have touched down around the world. Her task: to establish contact with the extraterrestrials on board, develop a common language and discover the purpose of their visit.

The movie, which also stars Forest Whitaker and Jeremy Renner, is one of 20 U.S. and international films vying for the Golden Lion that will be awarded Sept. 10.

Various scenes in the movie are silent, with Villeneuve using close-ups of Adams to convey that real communication does not always require words.

"I was drawn in by the intimacy of it," Adams told Reuters.

Actor Tom Sizemore charged with domestic abuse

LOS ANGELES—Actor Tom Sizemore, who co-starred in the films "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down" before he was convicted in 2003 of assaulting ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, has been charged with domestic abuse stemming from an arrest in July.

Sizemore, 54, faces one count each of three misdemeanors—abuse of an intimate partner, battery of an intimate partner and making terrorist threats—all punishable by up to a year in jail, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The actor, freed on $50,000 bond following his arrest, is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 15, according to Frank Mateljan, a spokesman for prosecutors.

The case was referred to the city attorney for review after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined earlier this month to bring more serious felony charges against the performer.

Portraying motherhood biggest challenge for Vikander

VENICE—Portraying the joys and pains of motherhood in Derek Cianfrance's "The Light Between Oceans" that premiered at the Venice film festival Thursday was one of the biggest challenges for 27-year-old Swedish actress Alicia Vikander.

The story, set in Australia in the 1920s, is the tragic tale of a lighthouse keeper, played by Michael Fassbender, and his wife (Vikander), who have suffered two miscarriages when a baby in a boat washes ashore their remote island.

They decide to raise the child as their own, until they meet the child's real mother years later.

"I haven't had a child yet ... so knowing that half of the audience, or half of the women watching it will just feel like 'she doesn't really know what it's like', was something I felt a bit pressured by," Vikander, who won an Oscar for her role in "The Danish Girl," told a news conference.

Cianfrance's drama, based on a novel of the same name, is one of 20 movies competing for the Golden Lion that will be awarded on Sept. 10.

The director said he was immediately attracted to the book because of its battle between truth and love, and chased it for a year before he was given a chance to direct it.

"I don't think any of these characters in this film are good or bad, don't think they ever meant to hurt somebody, but they make decisions with their heart and with their emotions and there are consequences to those emotional decisions," he said.

Vikander said she was nervous to work with Fassbender, who she described as "one of the most brilliant actors out there," but the energy she brought to the movie impressed.