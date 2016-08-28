"Head in the Cloud: Why Knowing Things Still Matters When Facts Are So Easy to Look Up," by William Poundstone. Many areas of knowledge correlate with the quality of our lives — wealth, health and happiness. Learn why knowing facts vs. being able to look them up is important.

"Downsizing the Family Home," by Marni Jameson. Learn what to save and what to let go through the author's firsthand experiences and insightful advice from experts.

"Witness to the Revolution: Radicals, Resisters, Vets, Hippies and the Year America Lost Its Mind and Found Its Soul," by Clara Bingham. From August 1969 to August 1970, the United States witnessed 9,000 protests and 84 acts of arson or bombings across the country. Firsthand accounts from those closest to the action create a complete picture of this period of upheaval.

"Gender Medicine: The Groundbreaking New Science of Gender- and Sex-Related Diagnosis and Treatment," by Marek Glezerman. Biological differences between the sexes often are overlooked — women are more resistant to infectious diseases but more likely to suffer from autoimmune diseases, for example. Recognizing and understanding these differences, especially since most medical research is done predominantly on men and then applied to women, is an important step in improving medical care for everyone.​

Author Kimberly Porter says the work revolving around "Tracing the Dead" is "dedicated to the men and women of the nation who gave their lives to the Great War, the families they left behind to mourn and to remind us of the sacrifices made in the war to end all wars."

"Dothead," by Amit Majmudar, is an exploration of selfhood both intense and exhilarating. United across a wide range of tones and forms, the poems inhabit and explode multiple perspectives, finding beauty in every one.

"Magic Show," by Virginia Loh-Hagan, guides students as they conceive and set up their own magic show for their friends and community. The text includes easy-to-follow lists and will hold the readers' interest, allowing for successful mastery and comprehension.

"In The Light of the World," by Elizabeth Alexander, tells a love story that is, itself, a story of loss. As she reflects on the beauty of her married life, the trauma resulting from her husband's death, and the solace found in caring for her two teenage sons, Alexander universalizes a very personal quest for meaning and acceptance in the wake of loss.

