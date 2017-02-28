Guests won't leave hungry from Beaver's Cafe in Minto

I was out for lunch with my son, (BH) Bob Hagerty. Inside the only cafe in town, customers were gathering at the seven round, wood-topped tables. I heard someone say you have to work your way up to sit at the biggest round table. That's the one located closest to the big, wide-open window into the big kitchen. It's named the Harley-Davidson table.

You can't help but notice a sign on the wall near the cash register that provokes laughter. It says: "Many have eaten here. Few have died."

Through the large window into the kitchen, you see Steve Novak tending the full-service kitchen. He turns out dinners and salads as well as sandwiches, burgers, pizza and buckets of chicken.

His mother, Bernadette Borowicz, is the only waitress. She also is a good-natured hostess as she moves around the room where customers pick up their soup and salad.

My choice was the meatball dinner that includes soup and the salad bar for $9.99. The soup was thick and good. The dinner was good but laden with far more calories than I needed — unless I was walking back to Grand Forks.

While I made my way through the mashed potatoes, BH settled for a sandwich.

Novak, who used to have a cafe in East Grand Forks, makes sure nobody leaves his place hungry. He says small towns such as Minto are tough places to make a go in the restaurant business.

"You have to give back to the community," he said.

While the cafe is cheery and inviting, the carpet shows it has had heavy use. Restrooms are adequate.

With a population of about 600, Minto is a town settled primarily by Polish immigrants. It has a fine community center on the main street, and the Walsh County Historical Museum is open in the summertime.

The Harvey Avenue Saloon is well-known, and it has an adjoining door to reach Beaver's Cafe.

Beaver's Cafe, Minto, N.D.

• Owner and cook: Steve Novak.

• Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

• Telephone: (701) 358-0120.

• Report card: Everyday food served with good humor in friendly surroundings. Reasonable prices for food. Menu is extensive, adequate and unpretentious.