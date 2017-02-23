Get Ready for 'Grease'

"They came running," director Paul Barta recalled. "We had, by far, the highest turnout for auditions we've ever had."

Many students had already fallen for the iconic songs in "Grease," which celebrates teenage dreams and angst at a fictional high school in the 1950s.

Songs such as "You're the One That I Want," "Summer Nights" and "We Go Together" formed an irresistible lure to students itching to don black leather jackets and tight cuffed jeans, or bobby socks and flared poodle skirts.

"'Grease' is as popular a show as you get," Barta said. Broadway's 15th longest-running show was made into a movie, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in 1978.

The story tracks the complexities of navigating adolescent challenges such as young love, peer pressure, teenage rebellion, gang violence and pregnancy, all underscored with rock-and-roll rhythms that energized the times.

Most musicals call for 40 to 50 actors, but "Grease" will put about 60 on the CHS stage, supported by a technical crew of 10, Barta said.

Playing lead roles are seniors Calli Medley as Sandy, Brendyn Lafferty as Danny and McKenzie Johnson as Rizzo and junior Casey Hennessey as Kenickie.

Other student-actors also get their "moment in the sun," he said. "There are lots of different parts."

When Barta and Geoff Mercer, the show's musical director, learned that Michael Marcotte, a 1997 graduate of Central High School who has worked in New York theater scene, was back in Grand Forks for a while, they offered him the role of Teen Angel.

"We're always looking for ways to showcase and celebrate alumni who are outstanding musicians," Barta said.

The Teen Angel role is difficult, he said, and is highlighted by the song "Beauty School Dropout," performed as part of a dream sequence.

"The first time he sang it in rehearsal, the kids were in awe of his talent and energy."

Pursuit of a theatrical career has taken Marcotte to the Twin Cities, Florida and New York, as well as on the road in regional productions, including "West Side Story."

He has appeared at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, in a staged and PBS-televised version of "Carousel" in New York, and in several shows presented by "New York City Center Encores!"

At CHS, as the opening of "Grease" nears, the cast and crew are "very excited about the show," Barta said. It's "bittersweet" for seniors because this will be their last musical theater performance at CHS.

"They're excited, nervous and nostalgic," he said. "They want to go out with a bang."

If you go

What: 'Grease,' musical theater production

When: 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday

Where: Central High School, 115 N. Fourth St.

Tickets: $10 for adults, $6 for students and seniors; reserved seating. Call (701) 746-2411 for reservations or visit www.spacompany.org