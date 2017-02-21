Book review: Reed Karaim's book 'The Winter in Anna'

The title "refers both to something important that happened in Anna's past and the psychological state she is struggling with throughout the novel," Karaim said in an email to the Herald.

Karaim, who grew up and graduated from high school in Mayville, N.D., in 1975, writes of a young college dropout who lucks into a job with a small-town newspaper where he meets Anna, a woman whose story will both haunt and inspire him for the rest of his life.

Karaim drew from his experience as a small-town North Dakota newspaper editor in his portrayal of Eric, the book's main character, but the story is not autobiographical, he said.

"Still, I think my time, both as a small-town editor, and as someone who grew up in North Dakota definitely informs the entire novel. My memories, the landscape, the sense of place I still have, are all very much part of the book."

Karaim worked as an editor and agriculture reporter for the Grand Forks Herald and Agweek and, in Washington, D.C., as a regional political correspondent for Knight-Ridder newspapers, including the Grand Forks Herald, from 1984 to 1992.

His first novel, "If Men Were Angels," released in 1999, was a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers selection. Both of his books were published by W.W. Norton & Company.

Karaim lives with his wife and daughter in Tucson, Ariz.