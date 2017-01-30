Chef Jess: Score with pan nachos this Super Bowl

The beauty of the plan is everything is cooked on one pan so you have very little to clean up. I like that, so you can be sure my Super Bowl spread this Sunday will include sheet pan nachos.

My first thoughts when I saw people making sheet pan nachos were, "What's so great about that?" and "Can't I do the same thing on my plate?" Well, to answer my own questions: "Everything." And "No, you can't."

Sheet Pan Nachos are great for many reasons, but one of the best reasons is that toppings are easier to spread out, so you can make sure nearly every chip gets a touch of something flavorful. No fighting over the cheesiest chips. The dish also is perfect for feeding a crowd because you can cook so many at a time. Since each pan can feed four people as a meal or up to eight people as a snack, you can feed a houseful in a hurry.

You also can customize each pan to keep everyone happy. Our kids mostly like to stick to meats, cheese, beans and corn, whereas my husband and I often choose to add toppings such as jalapenos, tomatoes, cilantro, chopped onions or sliced olives. You can customize my recipe to your liking by using taco meat or shredded chicken and different cheeses.

Shredded Pork Sheet Pan Nachos (per pan)

Tortilla chips (enough to layer one to two chips deep over the entire pan)

1½ cups shredded pork carnitas

½ cup frozen barbecue blend corn

½ cup black beans, drained and rinsed

1½ cups shredded Mexican blend cheese

For garnish:

Sliced avocado, sliced jalapeno, chopped cilantro, diced tomato, diced red onion

Directions: Preheat oven to 425. Spread chips out on greased sheet pan. Top with meat, cheese, beans and corn. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and top with garnishes.