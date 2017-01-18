HEALTH MATTERS: What's the story with strokes?

A. You are correct that most strokes occur in older people but, fortunately, their risk of stroke actually has been decreasing over the past few decades.

We believe this is because seniors have been good in general about not smoking, taking medicines as needed for high blood pressure and high cholesterol, watching their diet and weight, and so on. And, by doing so, we find that they are less likely to suffer a stroke.

Unfortunately, the same is not as true of younger people, where the risk of stroke recently has been increasing. This certainly is a disturbing trend, and we think it is because there still are too many young people who smoke or don't know about or treat their high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels; not to mention the obesity epidemic that is ongoing.

But note that most of the reasons we think the young are at special risk for stroke are behavioral in nature; that is, they can be altered (the risk of stroke lowered) by behavioral choices that people make (like choosing to do something about one's tobacco addiction).

And, in a few younger people, stroke appears to be the result of an otherwise inconsequential hole in the inner wall of the heart between the upper two chambers (called the atria) that can allow a blood clot that may form in the veins of the leg to travel to the brain and cause a stroke. But regardless of the cause, it is important for many potential stroke victims to realize that they can influence (and reduce) their risk of stroke by the choices they make; both good and bad.

Q. It seems that many of my colleagues at work, friends and family members have been having a rough winter with coughs that seem to last forever. I myself had a cough for the last three weeks. Do I need an antibiotic?

A. For most people who are otherwise healthy, a winter cold accompanied by a cough usually is caused by a virus, and thus antibiotics are neither necessary nor helpful, because antibiotics only work for infections caused by bacteria.

But when a cough lingers, as yours has, the temptation to use an antibiotic increases, since both the patient and doctor get frustrated by a delayed recovery. In most cases, the best treatment, however, usually is to just wait for nature to take its course and have the body heal itself.

There are certain circumstances where an antibiotic clearly is appropriate, such as when there is evidence of pneumonia, fever and chills, a concomitant persistent sinus infection, or if the patient has an underlying condition like diabetes or chronic lung disease.

And a cough that doesn't go away or is associated with weight loss or coughing up blood certainly needs further medical evaluation. But if you are otherwise healthy, have no fever, and are generally feeling well, you probably should just wait it out. But checking with your doctor just to be sure would be appropriate

