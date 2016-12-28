• The Downtown Horns New Year's Eve Bash is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve in Muddy Rivers Bar and Grill, inside the Red Roof Inn, downtown Grand Forks. There is no charge to hear the band. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a comedy show featuring Chad Daniels and Fritz Nothnagel beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the comedy show are $15 each. Info: Call (701) 787-0733 for comedy reservations or Downtown Horns on Facebook.

• The Veterans for Art exhibit, with artwork created by local veterans, is on display in the East Grand Forks Campbell Library, 422 Fourth St. N.W., East Grand Forks through Saturday. Info: (218) 773-9121 or email ascherer@egflibrary.org.

• The final nights for the Lions Christmas in the Park, 5:30 to 10 p.m. tonight and 5:30 to midnight Saturday, Lincoln Park. Cost is $5 per car, $10 per limousine and $20 per bus. Info: kwendel@nd.gov.

• The North Dakota Museum of Art, on UND's campus in Grand Forks, is looking for artists in the region to submit artwork for the museum's first noncurated exhibit, "This Week Only." Artists from North Dakota, southern Manitoba, northwest Minnesota and northeast South Dakota are eligible. Entry fee is $25. Artwork is due at the museum from 10 a.m. Feb. 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. The exhibit will begin Feb. 5 and conclude Feb. 12. Visitors will be encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork. Info: ndmoa.com.

• The River Walk Arts Gallery is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The gallery is located in the River Cinema Mall near the north-door entrance. Featured through Saturday is the "Kittson County Skies" photo exhibit by photographer Megan Sugden. She captures the beauty and unique rural landscapes of northwest Minnesota enhanced by the northern lights and starry skies. Info: riverwalkartists.weebly.com.

