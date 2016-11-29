'Incarnate' plays in local theaters

Returning

"Allied": In 1942, an intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French Resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. When they reunite in London, their relationship is tested by the pressures of war. Stars Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris. (R) (2:04)

"Bad Santa 2": Fueled by cheap whiskey, greed and hatred, Willie teams up once again with his angry little sidekick, Marcus, to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. Stars Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates, Tony Cox. (R) (1:32)

"Moana": A young woman uses her navigational talents to set sail for a fabled island. Joining her on the adventure is her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Alan Tudyk, Jemaine Clement. (PG) (1:53)

"Rules Don't Apply": An unconventional love story of an aspiring actress, her determined driver and the eccentric billionaire for whom they work. Stars Lily Collins, Haley Bennett, Taissa Farmiga. (PG-13) (2:06)

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them": The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. Stars Eddie Redmayne, Gemma Chan, Ezra Miller. (PG-13) (2:13)

"Bleed for This": The inspirational story of world champion boxer Vinny Pazienza who, after a near fatal car crash, which left him not knowing if he'd ever walk again, made one of sport's most incredible comebacks. Stars Miles Teller, Christine Evangelista, Katey Sagal. (R) (1:56)

"Edge of Seventeen": High school life gets even more unbearable for Nadine when her best friend, Krista, starts dating her older brother. Stars Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner. (R) (1:44)

"Arrival": A linguist is recruited by the military to assist in translating alien communications. Stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Michael Stuhlbarg. (PG-13) (1:56)

"Almost Christmas": A dysfunctional family gathers together for its first Thanksgiving since their mom died. Stars Gabrielle Union, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Glover. (PG-13) (1:52)

"Doctor Strange": A former neurosurgeon embarks on a journey of healing only to be drawn into the world of the mystic arts. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams. (1:55) (PG-13)

"Hacksaw Ridge": World War II American Army medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the battle of Okinawa, refuses to kill people and becomes the first conscientious objector in American history to be awarded the Medal of Honor. Stars Teresa Palmer, Andrew Garfield, Vince Vaughn. (2:11) (R)

"Trolls": A troll princess and her companion, one unhappy troll, try to rescue her friends from being eaten by their nemeses. Stars Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake. (1:32) (PG)

"Jack Reacher: Never Go Back": Jack Reacher must uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy to clear his name. On the run as a fugitive from the law, Reacher uncovers a potential secret from his past that could change his life forever. Stars Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Danika Yarosh. (1:58) (PG-13)

"The Accountant": As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury Department closes in on his activities, and the body count begins to rise. Stars Anna Kendrick, Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal. (2:08) (R)

"The Girl on the Train": A divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that promises to send shockwaves throughout her life. Stars Haley Bennett, Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux. (1:52) (R)

GF/EGF theaters

Carmike 10, Grand Forks: (701) 772-4719; carmike.com.

River Cinema 15, East Grand Forks: (218) 399-9000; moorefamilytheatres.com/rivercinema15.

— Herald staff report