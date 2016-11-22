'The Girl Who Escaped ISIS' available at Campbell Library

"A Little History of Religion," by Richard Holloway, is a brief yet compelling survey of the history of religion from its beginnings to the present day. Encouraging curiosity and tolerance, this is an excellent guide for anyone interested in the enduring significance of faith.

"Television: A Biography," by David Thomson, is a thought-provoking history of six decades of television. Exploring both the medium and its messages, this is a fascinating look at the small screen and its impact on our culture.

"Speaking American: How Y'all, Youse and You Guys Talk: A Visual Guide," by Josh Katz, is a uniquely illustrated exploration of American vernacular. Abundant maps show how dialects are used throughout the United States, providing insight into our language and ourselves.

"The Girl Who Escaped ISIS," by Farida Khalaf, is a riveting firsthand account of life in captivity and a courageous flight to freedom. This astonishing memoir is also Farida's way of bearing witness and of ensuring that ISIS does not succeed in crushing her spirit.

"In The Feud: The Hatfields and McCoys," Dean King has crafted a rip-roaring narrative packed with brutal murders, reckless affairs, mercenaries and detectives and the long shadows of the Civil War.

"In Secret Societies," John Lawrence Reynolds offers an illuminating and entertaining exploration of the stories — confirmed and fabricated — that surround societies such as the Mafia and the Yakuza, the Priory of Sion, Skull and Bones and the Templars, as well as provides detailed information on their origins, initiations, rituals and secret signs.

"The Middle Ages," by Jeffrey L. Singman, provides us with the opportunity to find out what people's beds were like, how often they washed, what they wore, what they cooked, how they worked, how they entertained themselves, how they wed and what life was like in a medieval village, castle or monastery.