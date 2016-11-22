The Oak Ridge Boys kick off their performance with more than 40 years of award-winning music. It's everything fans love about the group that's been an enduring favorite in the country music scene.

The group, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last year, also will perform Christmas music.

"It's a total family package," said Richard Sterban, the member who's well-known for singing the lowest of base notes in the hit song "Elvira."

"There's something for every member of the family. We encourage people to bring their kids. It's a great way to spend time with your family at Christmas."

Sunday's performance will include "Thank God for Kids," Sterban said. "William Lee Golden does an amazing job at interpreting that lyric. We see people holding kids, with tears in their eyes."

The second half of the show is dedicated to holiday music.

"We cover all aspects of Christmas—the fun side, the romantic side," Sterban said. Santa Claus also makes an appearance.

In a "rocking-chair segment," added to their holiday shows a few years ago, the Boys reflect on their personal memories of Christmas.

The group's latest album, "The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate Christmas," a mix of traditional songs and new songs by contemporary artists, will be available along with the books "Elvis to Elvira," Sterban's personal story, and "On the Road with the Oak Ridge Boys," by member Joe Bonsall, and other merchandise.

In his book, Sterban recounts that his decision, early in his career, to leave J.D. Sumner and The Stamps to join the Oak Ridge Boys was met with scepticism. Sumner's quartet was the backup group for Elvis Presley for many years.

"Some in the industry questioned that decision," he said, "but history has proven that it was a good decision."

Purchase concert tickets, $47 and $37, at the Chester Fritz Auditorium box office, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call (800) 375-4068.

The auditorium is at 3475 University Ave.

Rogers' Farewell Tour

At 78, Kenny Rogers is offering up a performance he calls a "retrospective" of his most memorable hits, presented in chronological order.

In "The Gambler's Last Deal," his farewell tour, Rogers wants to thank his fans "for all the years of support," he said.

"I don't get around as much anymore. I have really enjoyed this," he said in a phone interview with several reporters representing news outlets around the country. "I think we're going to the end of April; I'll have mixed emotions on the last day."

Joining him on stage will be Linda Davis who "is a great singer, she's really made this tour," Rogers said. "We do some Dottie West duets."

The audience can expect to hear favorites such as "The Gambler," which "has become my persona, if you will," he said, and "Lady," which "was a diversion for me ... and one of the songs I really loved doing."

Starting with a hit record in '57, when he was right out of high school, Rogers' career has spanned several musical genres.

"I was in jazz for 10 years and just loved it," he said, noting especially his work with the Bobby Doyle Three. "It was totally fresh, totally free."

As his career progressed, his popularity became multi-generational, but fans from the '80s and '90s "are where my strength was."

As it is winding down, he said, "I'm smart enough to know you've got to step aside—like Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash did."

Rogers said he and his wife, Wanda, have no specific plans for the increased free time they'll have after the tour ends, but he is looking forward to spending more time with family, especially their 12-year-old twin boys—the kind of time he wasn't able to spend when his older children were growing up due to the demands of his career.

"They're great boys—so much energy," he said. "(After an evening out) Wanda and I come home to find not if something was broken, but what was broken."

For concert tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com. The Alerus Center is at 1200 S. 42nd St.