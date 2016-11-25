Festival of Trees opens in Columbia Mall

• The Festival of Trees, sponsored by the LISTEN Center and the Optimist Club, begins today at Columbia Mall in the Sears wing. The decorated trees will be on display through December 3. You also can place presents under the trees for families. Info: (701) 746-7840.

• Moscow Ballet's Great Russian "Nutcracker" is at 7 p.m. today in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, Grand Forks. Tickets range from $30 to $70. Info: Tickets at Ticketmaster or Chester Fritz Box Office.

• "A Christmas Story: The Musical," a production by the Empire Theatre Company, is at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Empire Arts Center in downtown Grand Forks. The show also will run at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for students or military. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• The Lions Christmas in the Park begins tonight from 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31 at Lincoln Park, Grand Forks. Cost is $5 per car, $10 per limousine and $20 per bus. Info: kwendel@nd.gov.

• HollyDazzle Festival of Lights is from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in downtown Grand Forks. Enjoy holiday activities, ending with a parade at 6 p.m. Free and fun for all ages. Info: downtowngrandforks.org.

• The Oak Ridge Boys Hits plus Christmas Show is at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, Grand Forks. Tickets $47 and $37. Info: und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium/.

• The final open medium studio painting class is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at East Grand Forks High School in the Art Room. Students provide their own supplies, and award-winning artist Jessica Pribula will provide feedback throughout the course. Cost is $75. For info: Call Greg at (218) 773-3494.

• The Northern Valley Youth Orchestra Crescendo Chamber Music Concert is at 7 p.m. Monday in The Ember in downtown Grand Forks. Admission is $5 and free for age 12 and younger. Info: novyo.org.

• UND Wind Ensemble concert is at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, Grand Forks. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens or $14 per family. Info: arts-sciences.und.edu/music.

• Home for the Holidays: A Kat Perkins Christmas is at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Empire Arts Center in downtown Grand Forks. Tickets are $29.50. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• Santa is at the East Grand Forks Campbell Library from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Info: egflibrary.org.

• The Muddy Waters Clay Center Annual Winter Showcase opening reception is from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday night in the studio on 2014 13th Ave. N., Grand Forks. The event continues through Sunday and is free and open to the public. Info: muddywatersclay.org for details.

• "Kenny Rogers: The Gambler's Last Deal" is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Alerus Center, Grand Forks. Tickets range from $39 to $59, with special guest Linda Davis. Enjoy holiday favorites and well-known hits on his final tour. Info: Ticketmaster.

• "The Reason: A Family Christmas Experience" presented by Pulse, is at 7 p.m. Thursday at HOPE Church, Grand Cities Mall, Grand Forks. Featured will be Brandon Heath and Nick Hall, and tickets range from $12 to $35. Info: Ticketfly.com.

• The River Walk Arts Gallery is open from 2 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is located in the River Cinema Mall near the north-door entrance. Info: riverwalkartists.weebly.com.

• "The Home Place: Homesteading in Clearwater County" is currently on display at the History Center in Shevlin, Minn. Fall hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment. Admission is free; donations accepted. Info: (218) 785-2000.

• "Kittson County Skies" photo exhibit by photographer Megan Sugden is on display from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 3 at Far North Spirits, 2045 220th Ave., Hallock, Minn. The artist captures the beauty and unique rural landscapes of northwest Minnesota enhanced by the northern lights and starry skies. Info: cheri@farnorthspirits.com.

• Doodle for Google submissions by students in grades K-12 are due Dec. 2. The theme is "What does the future look like? What I see for the future," and each doodle must incorporate the word Google. Info: www.google.com/doodles and click on Doodle 4 Google at the top of the site.

• The Veterans for Art exhibit, with artwork created by local veterans, is on display in the East Grand Forks Campbell Library, 422 Fourth St. N.W., through Dec. 31. Info: (218) 773-9121 or email ascherer@egflibrary.org.

The List compiles arts and entertainment events going on in the area throughout the next week. If you have an event to include, send an email to accent@gfherald.com no later than 5 p.m. the Monday before it should appear in The List.