Marilyn Hagerty: Broken Drum hot spot for a quick meal

So I joined Mary Loyland (ML) and Don Bernstein (DB) there for lunch on a November day. The Broken Drum, which used to be an unlikely place to meet for lunch, draws a variety of customers. It also draws crowds before hockey games and offers group catering.

For the past five years, the Broken Drum has been serious about midday as well as evening food service. It has added a fully equipped kitchen. And it has Deb Johnson as a full-time cook, with Sally Leddige as server.

We found the service friendly and attentive. ML, DB and I enjoyed visiting with our energetic waitress. She was all over the place when it almost filled up with customers in the booths and tables near the front.

Knoephla soup — which used to be found only in the western part of the state — is showing up now on menus around Grand Forks. And it was available at the Broken Drum.

Specials of the day were not listed on the menu. However, a basic menu shows appetizers, sandwiches, subs and wraps as well as lavosh and pizza.

Broken Drum Bar and Grill

1503 N. Washington St.

Owners: Mike and Jamie Spicer.

Cook: Debbie Johnson.

Seating capacity: 125.

Telephone: 772-9271.

Hours for food service: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Report card: A fully equipped kitchen helps the Broken Drum establish itself as a place for lunch or dinner. It draws occasional buses with patrons seeking food and drink. The Broken Drum is large with a choice of booths, tables as well as bar seating. Service is good. Menu provides a modicum of variety.