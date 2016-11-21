Eggs Benedict brunch

Thanksgiving Eggs Benedict makes use of what you already have and turns it into a brunch dish that's perfect for the long weekend. Eggs Benedict is a classic breakfast dish that consists of English muffins served open-faced and topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and a rich, creamy Hollandaise sauce. To make this dish leftover-friendly, I replaced the English muffin with a patty made from stuffing and mashed potatoes — and leftover roast turkey replaced the Canadian bacon. For added color — and because I always seem to make too much for Thanksgiving dinner — I added a spoonful of cranberry sauce. After that, I topped the stack with the egg, and I used gravy in place of the traditional Hollandaise sauce.

If some of you are afraid of poaching eggs, have no fear. It's actually quite simple and is a skill worth mastering at home.

• You will only need three items: fresh eggs, white vinegar and a small pot of water.

• Bring the pot of water to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add a splash of white vinegar to the water.

• Crack your eggs individually into a small cup.

• Use a spoon to swirl the water in a small area of the pan, creating a whirlpool.

• Gently tip the cup and place the egg into the water. The white then should surround the yoke because of the whirlpool effect.

• Let simmer for about 2.5 to 3 minutes.

• Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg from the simmering water.

• Practice makes perfect. Don't worry. Your first few times might be a flop, but don't give up.

• If you have no desire to try steps 1-8, purchase an egg cooker with poaching inserts and set the timer.

Mashed Potato and Stuffing Patties

3 cups leftover mashed potatoes (made with cream and butter)

3 cups leftover stuffing

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup olive oil, more as necessary

Directions: Place potatoes, stuffing, eggs, garlic powder, salt and pepper into a mixing bowl. Stir until evenly combined. Let chill in refrigerator for 2-3 hours. Remove and form into 12 to 16 patties.

Heat olive oil in a frying pan over high heat. When oil is shimmering, add 2 patties to the pan. Do not crowd, and cook in batches as needed. Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side. You may need to reduce heat slightly to avoid burning. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towel.

Thanksgiving Eggs Benedict (per stack)

Plate each stack in this order:

1 mashed potato and stuffing patty

¼ cup cranberry sauce

Carved roasted turkey

1 poached egg

2-3 tablespoons turkey gravy

Parsley for garnish