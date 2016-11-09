EATBEAT: North Side Cafe keeping traditions alive

The restaurant, which recently changed ownership, is one of the few in the northwest corner of the city. It was opened nine years ago by Hua Rodriguez who sold the restaurant recently to Laura, Rick and Becky Hanson.

The restaurant has a large, loyal following. There is a steady stream of customers who start showing up around 5:20 a.m. for breakfast. There are coffee klatches that gather regularly. Long before noon, customers start filling the 15 booths and nine tables. A few who want to get in and out quickly choose one of the eight seats at the counter.

The food is much like that served at the Del's café which the Hansons also own in South Forks Mall. It is different than the traditional drive-in fare they serve at The Kegs, which they also operate during the summer to continue a symbol of days gone by in Grand Forks.

Traditions established by Hoa Rodriguez at the North Side Café are being continued by the Hansons. And Rodriguez, who came to Grand Forks from Vietnam, continues coming in to help out with making won ton, chow mein and egg noodles.

During her years at the helm, Rodriguez managed to blend Vietnamese choices with traditional American food.

The North Side Café long has been known for serving dishes traditional in this area. There you find liver and onions. And lutefisk and lefse during the holidays. The café roasts its own turkey and uses it in the sandwiches with mashed potatoes and gravy.

The North Side Café is inviting with windows along the front and one side. The party room is spacious. Prices are midrange.

There's a friendly atmosphere created by excellent long time waitresses including Barb Geisen and Georgia Overby.

---

North Side Café

3450 Gateway Drive, Grand Forks

Telephone: 701-738-8500

Hours: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Owners: Laura, Rick and Becky Hanson

Seating: 104 in booths and tables and an additional 55 in side banquet room.

Report card: Everyday food served in spacious restaurant with large parking facilities. Moderate prices. Excellent service. Clean and tastefully decorated.