Slow Cooker Solutions for Thanksgiving

Time chart for adapting recipes:

Recipe Says: Cook on Low: Cook on High:

15 to 30 minutes 4 to 6 hours 1½ to 2 hours

35 to 45 minutes 6 to 10 hours 3 to 4 hours

50 minutes to 3 hours 8 to 16 hours 4 to 6 hours

Source: NDSU Extension Service

Spinach Artichoke Dip (slow cooker)

Ingredients:

• 2 (14-ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

• 1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry

• 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt, plain

• 2 (8-ounce) blocks 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• ½ teaspoon. crushed red pepper flakes

• ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Fresh vegetables (baby carrots; red, orange, yellow or green bell pepper strips; broccoli; cauliflower; zucchini; and/or sugar snap peas)

If time allows, place spinach in the refrigerator overnight to thaw. Otherwise, run hot water over spinach until it has thawed. Coat slow cooker with cooking spray.

Add all ingredients to slow cooker. Stir to combine, cover and cook until heated through, 1½ to two hours on high or three to four hours on low. Serve warm with raw veggies.

Makes 20 servings.

Source: NDSU Extension Service

Putting on a feast such as Thanksgiving can be stressful even for the most experienced cooks—figuring out the menu and assembling all the necessary ingredients, not to mention making sure everything is cooked and ready to serve at the same time.

Why not let your slow cooker make planning your Thanksgiving dinner simpler and take some of the pressure off?

You can save valuable oven and burner space—and your sanity—by incorporating this convenient appliance into your holiday-meal game plan.

A crock pot "extends your ability to make a lot of food," said Julie Garden-Robinson, professor and food and nutrition specialist at the North Dakota State University Extension Service.

Put the slow cooker to work to create a warm, welcoming punch or a tasty appetizer for your guests to enjoy as they mix and mingle before the main meal is served. You'll reduce the number of serving pieces, too, because the crock pot is the serving dish.

"A hot artichoke dip certainly works well (to make in a crock pot)," said Garden-Robinson. "It can take up a lot of room in the oven."

Or, prepare a side dish in a slow cooker well ahead of mealtime and then forget about it until it's time to scoop it, hot and ready, into a serving dish.

If you have more than one slow cooker, well, that's even better.

Tempting options

An abundance of mouth-watering recipes—Thanksgiving classics from stuffing to casseroles—are waiting to tantalize online. Among them are suggestions for making mashed, sweet or scalloped potatoes; green bean casserole; and even the main dish, turkey, in a slow cooker.

A green bean casserole is a good candidate for a slow cooker, because "you're not really having to cook it," Garden-Robinson said. "You're heating it through."

Be advised though, you're not going to get those crispy French onion bits or that browning effect you get from an oven-cooked casserole, she said. "Browning contributes to texture and flavor."

Slow-cooker sausage stuffing doesn't demand space on the stove top or in the oven. Just add cut-up stale French bread, a few vegetables and sweet Italian sausage to a slow cooker and let the machine do the rest. Only a small amount of chicken broth is needed because the vegetables and sausage release so much liquid—and flavor.

The slow cooker can make mashed potato production even easier. Toss cut-up potatoes, butter and a touch of salt and pepper into the cooker, turn it on low and walk away for a few hours. The potatoes will be perfectly tender and ready to be mashed.

If you're expecting a smaller-size group for the big day, consider slow-cooking a 2- to 3-pound turkey breast. Place the meat on a layer of vegetables, such as sliced carrots, celery, parsnip, onion and garlic. The more veggies you add, the more flavorful your gravy will be.

You don't need to add liquid, but if you're more comfortable going that route, add some chicken broth, wine or water, but not so much that the meat ends up swimming in juices. Your five minutes of prep time is complete when you sprinkle your favorite spices or dry rub on top.

Plan for about eight hours cooking time.

Notes of caution

Whatever you do, just make sure you know your slow cooker, Garden-Robinson said. "Some older models heat at a slower rate."

"You don't want to be cooking so slowly that the food doesn't get heated throughout—and to the recommended temperature—that can be a recipe for food-borne illness," she said. "I wouldn't be too worried with a newer slow cooker."

Another "common mistake" is making a large batch of a recipe in a slow cooker and then, if there are leftovers, placing the slow cooker in the fridge. She recommends putting leftovers into a shallow pan,such as a cake pan, to cool before refrigerating.

If you're unsure whether a recipe will turn out in a slow cooker, consider a trial run by making a smaller batch to sample sometime before Thanksgiving.