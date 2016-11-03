The List (for Friday's paper - Nov. 4, 2016)

• A Choral Works concert is at 6 p.m. tonight at Northland Community and Technical College Theatre, Thief River Falls, Minn. Featured are the Northland Chamber Choir and the Northland High School Honor Choir. $5 at the door, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Info: (218) 683-8717.

• John Mellencamp's "Plain Spoken Tour" concert is at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Chester Fritz Auditorium, Grand Forks. Tickets range from $39.50 to $122.50 and are available at Ticketmaster or Chester Fritz Box Office. Info: www.und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium/.

• MGM Movie Melodies by the UND Opera is at 8 p.m. tonight at the Empire Arts Center, downtown, Grand Forks. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Info: www.empireartscenter.com.

• "Redneck Crazy" country singer Tyler Farr performs at 8 p.m. tonight at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, Minn. Tickets are $30 and on sale now. Info: www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.

• The Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Alerus Center, Grand Forks. Admission is $2 or bring a reusable bag and save $1. Info: www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.

• Auditions for "Miracle on 34th Street" as a radio play are at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights at Fire Hall Theatre, downtown Grand Forks. Actors need not have experience but should be able to do different voices. Rehearsals will begin the week of Nov. 14 in the evening, with performances Dec. 15-18. Info: www.ggfct.com

• A free screening of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," the Gene Wilder version, is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Fire Hall Theatre, downtown Grand Forks. Sponsored in part by the North Dakota Humanities Council. Info: www.ggfct.com.

• Music on the Edge is at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 5555 S. Washington St., Grand Forks. Featured performers will be students from Red River High School performing selections from the "Secret Garden" musical and the Knight Jazz Combo from Grand Forks Central High School. Free admission. Info: (701) 775-5545.

• Popejoy, Strand and Jeffrey Jazz Trio performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at Arts on Fifth, Stephen, Minn. Free-will admission, free refreshments. Info: www.stephenarts.wiktel.com.

• The Veterans for Art exhibit opening reception is 6:30 p.m. Monday at Campbell Library, 422 Fourth St. N.W., East Grand Forks. Artwork created by area veterans will be on display, plus a local musician and author will be featured. Exhibit runs through Dec. 31. Info: (218) 773-9121 or email ascherer@egflibrary.org.

• An open medium studio painting class is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 28 at East Grand Forks High School in the Art Room. Students provide their own supplies and award-winning artist Jessica Pribula will provide feedback throughout the course. Cost: $75. Info: call Greg at (218) 773-3494.

• The UND Steel Pan Ensemble performs at 8 p.m. Monday at the Chester Fritz Auditorium, Grand Forks. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, or $14 for a family pass of two adults, two children. No charge for military personnel with ID. Info: www.und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium/.

• The Mayor's Choice artist reception for artist Hillary Kempenich is Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Grand Forks City Hall, downtown Grand Forks. The event is free and open to the public, with refreshments by Mamma Maria's Italian Restaurant. Info: (701) 772-3710.

• An Artful Healing class for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Altru Rehab Building, 1300 S. Columbia Road, second floor cafeteria, Grand Forks. The class is taught by a local artist and it is free to attend. To register, call LeAnne Kilzer at (701) 780-4717 or email her at lkilzer@altru.org.

• A combined concert featuring UND's Vivo and Wind Ensemble Chamber Players is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Josephine Campbell Recital Hall at the UND Hughes Fine Arts Center, 3350 Campus Road, Grand Forks. Free. Info: (701) 777-2815.

• Nelson County Arts Council Veterans Art Exhibit is from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pekin Auditorium, 121 Main Street, Pekin, N.D. Free; donations for homeless veterans are welcome. Info: www.nelsoncountyarts.com.

• Grand Forks City Band Fall Concert is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central High School Auditorium, downtown Grand Forks. The band is under the direction of Don Langlie. Admission is free. Info: (701) 741-4427.

• "A Man of No Importance" production by UND Theatre Arts students is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Burtness Theatre on UND campus and also Friday and Saturday evening, as well as Nov. 17-19. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Info: (701) 777-2587 for tickets.

• The River Walk Arts Gallery is open every Wednesday through Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 to 5 p.m. Location: River Cinema Mall, north door entrance. Info: www.riverwalkartists.weebly.com.

• "The Home Place: Homesteading in Clearwater County" is on display at the History Center in Shevlin, Minn. Fall hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Admission is free; donations gratefully accepted. Info: (218) 785-2000.

• The "Dear Margery" exhibit by artist in residence James Culleton is currently on display through November 27 at the North Dakota Museum of Art on UND's campus. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Info: ndmoa.com.

• "Kittson County Skies" photo exhibit by photographer Megan Sugden is on display on Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 3 at Far North Spirits, 2045 220th Ave., Hallock, Minn. Sugden captures the beauty and unique rural landscapes of northwest Minnesota, enhanced by the Northern Lights and starry skies. Info: cheri@farnorthspirits.com.

• Doodle for Google submissions by students in grades K-12 are due Dec. 2, 2016. The theme is "What does the future look like? What I see for the future," and each doodle must incorporate the word Google. Info: www.google.com/doodles and click on Doodle 4 Google at the top of the site.

The List compiles arts and entertainment events going on in the area throughout the next week. If you have an event to include, send an email to accent@gfherald.com no later than 5 p.m. the Monday before it should appear in The List.