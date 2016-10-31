Irishman's Shanty knows how to do a steak right

As a matter of fact, Paul Gregg, knows how to prepare everything on the menu at Irishman's Shanty. He has had experience in restaurants. At one point, he had a chance to learn more about the trade in a highly regarded course at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Today, Gregg is the sole owner of the Crookston restaurant that has been around since it was established as a bar more than 60 years ago.

In a way, he says the Shanty is like the old familiar bars such as the former Bronze Boot in Grand Forks and Whitey's in East Grand Forks.

Some of the regular customers at the Irishman's Shanty prefer seating in the pleasant bar side that has a shamrock carved into the ceiling. Others opt for the main dining room, where there is raised seating around the perimeter.

There's also a large room for private parties and meetings.

The restaurant is pleasant and unpretentious. It is well-kept and very clean with restrooms that would make a health inspector smile.

We found the food good when three of us drove to the Shanty on a day in late October. With Donna Gillig (DG) and Susie Shaft (SS), I found the beer cheese soup of the day as thick as pudding. DG enjoyed the fresh batter-fried fish.

The Shanty has a wide variety of lunch choices with soup of the day and an all-you-can-eat salad bar for $7.99.

Irishman's Shanty

1501 S. Main Street

Crookston

• Telephone: (218) 281-9912.

• Owner-manager-chef: Paul Gregg.

• Hours: 7:30 a.m. opening Monday through Saturday with 9 p.m. closing Monday through Thursday; 10 p.m. closing Friday and Saturday. Closed all day Sunday.

• Best-sellers include barbecued pork ribs dinner served with choice of potato or wild rice ($18.95) and beef liver with fried onions and bacon ($12.95).

• Report card: The Shanty gets a plus for the wide choices on the menu. And another plus for friendly, super service by Brooke Danielson. Restrooms rate an A.