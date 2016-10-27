GF Central presents "Our Town"

"I chose it because it's my favorite play," Aleshire said of "Our Town," which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1938. It will be the last play he directs at Central; he plans to retire next spring.

"This is kind of a 'swan song,'" he said.

Performances begin at 7 tonight and Saturday in the school's auditorium.

"Our Town," by Thornton Wilder, explores the lives of people living in a small, quintessential American town in New England. The play is divided into three aspects of the human experience: daily life, love and marriage, and death and loss.

"It's one of the great American plays, without a doubt," Aleshire said.

The play resonates with audiences because of its message of "how precious life is—that life goes in the blink of an eye," he said. "Life is precious in even the most mundane activities. It's about living our lives and all the good and bad that comes along."

In producing the "adult play" with themes that are "very thoughtful, deep," Aleshire had "to make sure that students understand that, (even though) their life experiences to that point are limited, he said.

"They have really risen to the occasion; I'm proud of the work and effort they've put into it."

The story, which takes place in the fictional Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913, is presented as a play-within-a-play, whereby one of the actors, the stage manager, is aware of his relationship with the audience and addresses them directly.

In a departure from the norm, Aleshire cast a female in the role of stage manager, a decision that is not unprecedented, he said. Actresses Helen Hunt and Geraldine Fitzgerald have played the role in major theatrical productions.

The play is performed with little scenery, no set and minimal props. Scenes are staged only with chairs, tables, staircases and ladders.

"Images are created with a bare set and lighting," Aleshire said. "The focus is on the performers."

"A great deal of focus is on Emily and George—first as children, and later falling in love and marrying."

Aleshire is pleased with the work all members of the cast of 29 and the crew have done to present "Our Town."

"I'm thrilled and proud of their efforts, and I can't wait for the audience to see it," he said.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors (55 and older) and students (K-college). Reserved seating available in the lower bowl only.

To make reservations, call (701) 746-2411 or go to www.spacompany.org and click on the upper-right link.

If you go

• What: "Our Town."

• When: 7 p.m. today and Saturday.

• Where: Grand Forks Central High School Auditorium.

• Cost: $8 for adults; $5 for seniors and students. Reserved seating in lower bowl only.

• For more information: Call (701) 746-2411 or go to www.spacompany.org and click on upper-right link.