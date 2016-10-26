Search
    Museum to host art auction

    By Pamela Knudson Today at 3:17 p.m.
    A series of mixed media, "Dread Series, 2009," by Iosefa Faiai of Minot, is among the artwork to be auctioned at the 18th annual Autumn Art Auction on Saturday in the North Dakota Museum of Art. 1 / 2
    "Liz and Quin, 2016," an oil painting by Kelli Nelson of Minneapolis, is among the many artworks to be auctioned at the 18th annual Autumn Art Auction on Saturday in the North Dakota Museum of Art on the UND campus. Nelson holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from UND. 2 / 2

    The Autumn Art Auction takes place Saturday evening in the North Dakota Museum of Art on the UND campus.

    Presented at auction will be numerous art pieces including acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings; prints; stoneware; ceramic, and mixed media.

    The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. with wine and hors d'oeuvres, features the work of regional as well as international artists.

    The auction begins at 8 p.m.

    Tickets are $40 for museum members or $50 for nonmembers.

    For more information, call (701) 777-4195.

