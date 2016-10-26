Museum to host art auction
1 / 2
2 / 2
The Autumn Art Auction takes place Saturday evening in the North Dakota Museum of Art on the UND campus.
Presented at auction will be numerous art pieces including acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings; prints; stoneware; ceramic, and mixed media.
The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. with wine and hors d'oeuvres, features the work of regional as well as international artists.
The auction begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for museum members or $50 for nonmembers.
For more information, call (701) 777-4195.