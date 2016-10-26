Tribute show in the Fritz
The memorable music of the best bands of yesteryear will come alive Saturday night in the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus.
"The Greatest Singing Groups of the '60s" show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Beach Boys and The Beatles tribute show.
Tickets, $26 in advance and $30 at the door, may be purchased at the Chester Fritz Auditorium box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
For more information, call (800) 375-4068 or email cfa@und.edu.