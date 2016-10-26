'Inferno,' 'I'm Not Ashamed' open at local theaters

"I'm Not Ashamed": Based on the inspiring and powerful true story and journal entries of Rachel Joy Scott — the first student killed in the Columbine high school shooting in 1999. Stars Masey McLain, Ben Davies, Cameron McKendry. (1:52) (PG-13)

Returning

"Boo! Madea Halloween": Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween fending off killers, paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls and zombies while keeping a watchful eye on a group of misbehaving teens. Stars Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely. (1:43) (PG-13)

"Jack Reacher: Never Go Back": Jack Reacher must uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy in order to clear his name. On the run as a fugitive from the law, Reacher uncovers a potential secret from his past that could change his life forever. Stars Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Danika Yarosh. (1:58) (PG-13)

"Keeping Up with the Joneses": A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when they discover their seemingly perfect new neighbors are government spies. Stars Gal Gadot, Isla Fisher, Zach Galifianakis. (1:41)(PG-13)

"Ouija: Origin of Evil": In 1967 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their seance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by a merciless spirit, the family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side. Stars Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Doug Jones. (1:39) (PG-13)

"Kevin Hart: What Now?": Comedian Kevin Hart performs in front of a crowd of 50,000 people at Philadelphia's outdoor venue, Lincoln Financial Field. Stars Kevin Hart, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle. (1:36) (R)

"The Accountant": As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury Department closes in on his activities and the body count begins to rise. Stars Anna Kendrick, Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal. (2:08) (R)

"The Girl on the Train": A divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that promises to send shockwaves throughout her life. Stars Haley Bennett, Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux. (1:52) (R)

"Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life": Imaginative quiet teenager Rafe Katchadorian is tired of his middle school's obsession with the rules at the expense of any and all creativity. Desperate to shake things up, Rafe and his best friends have come up with a plan: break every single rule in the school and let the students run wild. Stars Lauren Graham, Griffin Gluck, Rob Riggle. (1:32) (PG)

"Deepwater Horizon": A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded during April 2010 and created the worst oil spill in U.S. history. Stars Dylan O'Brien, Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson. (1:47) (R)

"Masterminds": A night guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the biggest bank heists in American history. Stars Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon. (1:34) (PG-13)

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children": When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that spans different worlds and times, he finds Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. But the mystery and danger deepen as he gets to know the residents and learns about their special powers. Stars Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson. (2:07) (PG-13)

"The Magnificent Seven": Seven gunmen in the old West gradually come together to help a poor village fight against savage thieves. Stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke. (2:12) (PG-13)

"Storks": Storks have moved on from delivering babies to packages. But when an order for a baby appears, the best delivery stork must scramble to fix the error by delivering the baby. Stars Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer. (PG) (1:29)

"Sully": The story of Chesley Sullenberger, who became a hero after gliding his plane along the water in the Hudson River, saving all of the airplane flight's 155 crew and passengers. Stars: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney. (PG-13) (1:35)

GF/EGF theaters

Carmike 10, Grand Forks: (701) 772-4719; carmike.com.

River Cinema 15, East Grand Forks: (218) 399-9000; moorefamilytheatres.com/ rivercinema15.

— Herald staff report