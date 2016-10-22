"We're there to help," Schneider said. "We have no interest in glory or fame or finding out what is out there. That is not our goal. Our goal is to help families or businesses that are having trouble."

The group takes care to be discreet and protect their clients' privacy. They pull up in a car that's indistinguishable from other vehicles on the road, with no indications of what business they are in. They haul in their instruments to collect evidence, and when they think they've found something, they verify it by letting multiple experts and staff members examine it until a consensus can be met on if they think they have something. When the investigation is finished, they even do follow-ups with clients to make sure they are all right.

The process could be described as that of a private investigator, which isn't far off from what Schneider, Heit and their co-workers are.

But instead of looking for evidence of a murder or cheating ex, they arrive hoping to find out if a place is haunted. They investigate reports of ghost activity as the Unveiled Paranormal Research Society in Grand Forks.

Investigating the paranormal has been met with skepticism, and some have balked at the idea, completely shutting their minds to the suggestion that ghosts, Bigfoot, UFOs or anything of that nature could exist.

But for those like Grant Wilson, co-founder of The Atlantic Paranormal Society, or TAPS, based in Warwick, R.I., and former star of SyFy's "Ghost Hunters," investigating paranormal activity is "a science in its earliest infancy." He compared it to the medical field when doctors were making discoveries and advancements in the 1800s.

"People were kind of guessing (in medicine) at what to do, and because people were guessing, they became educated guesses, and then it became scientific hypotheses and theories," he said. "Right now, we have theories. ... We're making progress, but we're just starting."

Objective perspective

When Loren Coleman approaches a case, he does not do so as a hard believer or a full-blown skeptic, he said. He comes in with an objective mindset. Like Unveiled, Coleman said he's not in cryptozoology to convince anyone something exists.

"I'm here to look for the data, investigate it and then move on," he said. "I'm not here to convince someone who doesn't have an open mind."

For almost 56 years, the founder of the Portland, Maine-based International Cryptozoology Museum has been examining and collecting evidence on animals that fall in the realm of cryptozoology, or the study of hidden animals. The science can include anything from animals that aren't supposed to be in certain parts of the country to reports of mythical creatures.

"In terms in which journalists usually think about cryptozoology, it's Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster and the yeti," he said. "It could be any of hundreds of new animals that are waiting to be discovered around the world."

When talking about his field of expertise, Coleman avoids using the word believe. Cryptozoology is considered by scientists as a pseudoscience, but Coleman and others in his field said research and data have evolved. On his website, he called cryptozoology "one of the newest life sciences, and certainly one of the most exciting."

"We, never in cryptozoology, use the word believe because belief is about faith, it's about religion," he said. "We really in cryptozoology feel we're a part of zoology.

"The evidence in cryptozoology is the sightings," he said, adding he has collected evidence over the past five decades that points to the existence of Bigfoot and other hidden animals. "So many people are saying they are seeing Bigfoot."

Unveiled has investigated about 40 cases throughout Minnesota and North Dakota, with Schneider, the group's founder, and Heit, a co-founder, leading investigations. The team also acted as consultants for the movie "Exscind," a horror show shot in McVille, N.D., about paranormal investigators looking into a reportedly haunted home.

Like Coleman, Unveiled investigators go into a case as skeptics, trying to be objective as they review evidence, Schneider said.

"We're not going to go into a house and when we step in say, 'You have a ghost. We know you do,'" Heit said. "We want to have some proof first to show our clients."

The technology used for ghost hunting has changed dramatically since Heit and Schneider first became interested in the paranormal. Investigators have gone from using their own senses to detect ghosts to using thermal-imaging cameras and recordings to catch electronic voice phenomenon. They also use game cameras and electronic field meters to detect moving electrically charged objects.

The clients Unveiled meets are sometimes scared and even think they are going crazy, Heit said. It's the team's job to investigate and find out if there is evidence of paranormal activity.

"I think most people want validation and to know they are not alone in this," Schneider said, adding while it's great to get evidence, they just want to help people solve a mystery, whether their investigation reveals there may or may not be paranormal activity.

Still, she said it's mind-blowing when they hear a voice on recordings or they have experiences that cannot be explained, such as moving chairs, slamming doors or objects that mysteriously fly off shelves.

Taboo subject

Talking about believing in paranormal events has been considered a taboo topic in the past, Wilson said. But a wave of reality shows based on reports of unexplainable activity has softened the idea that those who are interested in it are, for a lack of a better term, crazy, Wilson said.

Heit and Schneider agreed, saying when they had their own experiences with the paranormal, they were young and in a time when most people would dismiss their claims.

"Thankfully, with shows like mine and others, we've worked with the audience to build that awareness, because everyone really wanted everyone to talk about it," Wilson said during ParaCon, an annual paranormal convention held in Mahnomen, Minn. "When you have a convention where you have people who are experts in it and people who love it, they come together in one location and you can just be yourself. So you can tell somebody, 'My dead grandfather came to me and told me this,' and no one looks at you like you are crazy."

He said he also had powerful encounters with ghosts when he was 15, adding they lasted two years.

For Heit, Schneider and Wilson, their personal experiences piqued their interest in ghosts, and they began to do more research on the subject. Eventually, they all became investigators in hopes of helping others.

Back in Maine, more than 10,000 exhibits in his museum feature evidence he said points to the validity of cryptozoology, such as hair samples, footprint castings and teeth holes.

He said people need physical evidence before they concur something is real. Academic experts have criticized those who investigated the paranormal, and some people threw away the evidence because of that.

"People want concrete evidence, and that is why I founded the museum 13 years ago," he said. "There is a history being lost here. We need to capture it."

Coleman said he will get numerous reports of Bigfoot, a popular topic. About 85 percent of the reports are mistaken identification, with 1 percent being hoaxes, he said. But the remaining produce evidence Bigfoot exists, Coleman said.

More accepting

People appear to have become more accepting of the idea that ghosts, Bigfoot and UFOs may exist.

The interest this time of year is obvious—Halloween is just around the corner—but one reason why people may turn to the paranormal is to pull themselves away from the turmoil of the world, Schneider said.

"It's just something you don't have to think about much, and it is interesting and kind of scary," she said, adding they are always learning something new. "It's a fascinating and endless field."

Coleman said the shows and level of interest come in waves. If shows featuring ghost hunting lose their luster, cryptozoology may become the next subject of interest.

"People are interested in animals, and they are interested in mystery," he said. "Cryptozoology brings those two together. ... It's that 15 percent of unknowns that keep us going."

There is an element of fun in researching paranormal subjects such as Bigfoot, but people might be interested in it because they are tired of all the world's tragic news, such as school shootings.

But most important, he said, it is about researching the possibilities and meeting people without judgment.

"These things could be right around the corner," Coleman said. "If you don't go look for it, you won't find it."

Safe place

Wilson described the paranormal as "the last frontier," adding there are plenty of experiences people can't explain.

"There is that ever-laboring mystery that, over the course of human history, what happens when we go," he said referring to death. "We don't have an answer for it."

Despite the popular theory that ghosts are dead people, it's possible the unexplained could be something else, Wilson said, and what investigators are truly dealing with just hasn't been figured out yet.

Sometimes the focus of paranormal investigation gets shifted to finding the best piece of evidence or trying to solve every mystery of the afterlife when ghost hunters should focus on using evidence they discover not only to develop an objective assessment but also to comfort those who believe they're being haunted, Wilson said.

It's important not to judge people and instead to have an open mind and listen to others, he said.

"Someone's opinion of you only matters if you care what they think," he said. "You can't expect someone to believe in something unless they have a reason to. A skeptic is just a believer who hasn't had that experience yet."

Heit and Schneider agreed.

"We're not here to make you believe," Heit said. "When we present our evidence, you take whatever you want from it."

There always will be someone who says the paranormal doesn't exist, Schneider said. Skeptics keep her team motivated to keep going and learn more.

The team is passionate about what they do.

"We really do love the field, and we do love helping people," she said. "(We want) to help them feel like they have a safe place to talk about it, just to help them have confidence to deal with whatever it is and talk about it."