A. Diabetes is a condition that afflicts more than 1 in 10 adults in this country and results in elevated blood sugar levels. The elevated sugar can cause symptoms such as excessive urination and thirst. But it also can lead to a variety of complications, including heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure and death. Diabetes comes in two forms — the less common form that usually starts in childhood and is caused by too little insulin being secreted from the pancreas gland (called type 1); and the much more common type that usually is seen in adults (called type 2) that is caused by the body's resistance to the effect of insulin. Prediabetes is found in people at risk of developing diabetes but whose blood sugar levels are only modestly elevated. The diagnosis of both prediabetes and diabetes is based on a simple blood test, and we can evaluate (or screen) people without symptoms of diabetes by this test. So should we do so? The official recommendation, just as your doctor indicated, is to screen all people ages 40 to 70 years who are overweight or obese. But that means that roughly 2 out of 3 of all Americans in that age group need to be screened. Why do so? First of all, about 1 in 4 people who have diabetes are unaware that they have it, and screening will identify them. Second, if prediabetes is found, lifestyle modifications are effective in significantly reducing the risk of progression to overt diabetes. (Important lifestyle modifications include weight loss and moderate exercise, which can reduce the progression to diabetes by more than half). The counterargument against screening is that overweight and obese individuals should lose weight and start exercising no matter if they have prediabetes, so having that diagnosis established doesn't accomplish anything. Additionally, there isn't good evidence that treating prediabetes increases lifespan or reduces complications.

My view is that there is little downside risk to screening except cost, and for many of my patients, knowing that they have prediabetes and are at risk of developing diabetes provides an extra incentive to do those important lifestyle changes that are tough to do. So I'd say "go for it" and follow your doctor's suggestion.

Q. I have prediabetes and my doctor wants to add a medicine to treat it. Should I take it?

• This is a more difficult question. There are several medications that can be used to reduce the progression to diabetes. The most commonly used medication (metformin), however, is less effective than lifestyle changes in preventing this progression. And, unfortunately, these medications haven't been shown to reduce diabetic complications. All medications can — and do — have side effects. And they all cost someone — you or your insurance company — money. Be aware that there is no official independent recommendation for or against the use of these medicines. So, I'd suggest that you discuss this issue further with your doctor.