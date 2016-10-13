Lightfoot, who is credited with defining the folk-pop sound of the '60s and '70s, is known for a vast collection of hit songs, including "If You Could Read My Mind," "Carefree Highway," "Rainy Day People," "Sundown" and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."

With his rich, warm voice and nimble guitar technique, the songwriter weaves tales of love and longing in eloquent musical masterpieces that have become enduring standards.

His stage performances are laced with behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his 50-year musical career.

Lightfoot's songwriting talent has led him from the '60s coffeehouse scene in his native Canada to pop-chart hits with his ground-breaking multiplatinum albums.

He has recorded 20 albums and has received numerous honors, including five Grammy nominations and 17 Juno Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Grammy.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012 and is enshrined in the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets, $64 and $49, may be purchased at the Fritz box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information, call (800) 375-4068.