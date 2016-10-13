"Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life," by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans. Authors Burnett and Evans show us how design thinking can help us create a life that is both meaningful and fulfilling, regardless of who or where we are, what we do or have done for a living, or how young or old we are. The same design thinking responsible for creating amazing technology, products and spaces can be used to design and build your career and your life — a life of fulfillment and joy, one that always holds the possibility of surprise.

"Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America," by Patrick Phillips. Blood at the Root is a sweeping American tale that delves into the Cherokee removals of the 1830s, the hope and promise of reconstruction and the crushing injustice of Forsyth's racial cleansing. With bold storytelling and lyrical prose, Phillips breaks a centurylong silence and uncovers a history of racial terrorism that continues to shape America in the 21st century.

"Tap, Click, Read: Growing Readers in a World of Screens," by Lisa Guernsey. Tap, Click, Read gives educators and parents the tools and information they need to help children grow into strong, passionate readers who are skilled at using media and technology of all kinds — print, digital and everything in between.

"Cool Plastic Bottle and Milk Jug Science," by Tammy Enz, provides fun and informative science experiments and projects that will keep readers entertained as they learn about scientific principles.

In "3D Printing," by Steven Otfinoski, readers will discover how today's innovators are finding ways to make 3D printers smaller, easier to use and more affordable. They also will learn how 3D printing is changing the way we manufacture aircrafts, treat injuries and more.

"Incredible Snack Package Science," by Tammy Enz, will teach readers ways to reuse snack packages rather than wasting them and throwing them away.

"Organic Garden," by Virginia Loh-Hagan, guides students as they conceive and set up their own organic garden for their friends and community. The text includes easy-to-follow lists.