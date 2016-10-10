Harper Ford (left), 3, and Jacob Vaughn, 21 months, explore the fire station at Century 21 Midtown Kidtown in the Grand Cities Mall. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Joshua Vaughn, 3, checks out the Century 21 Midtown Kidtown in the Grand Cities Mall recently. Work continues on the indoor playground, which will open soon. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

It all began about a year ago with the recognition by the Grand Forks Mommas that Grand Forks would benefit from an indoor play space where young children and toddlers could run off some energy, especially in the colder months.

Now, after much work, planning and fundraising, the dream of such a space is just about a reality. Century 21 Midtown Kidtown, a 1,700-square-foot playground in the center courtyard of the Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks, is expected to open soon.

"I'm very happy with it, very excited, and a little nervous about how the community will react to it, but really happy," said Laura Vaughn as she surveyed the progress of the play area recently.

Vaughn and Jessica Ford have led the efforts of about 40 members of Grand Forks Mommas who have held numerous fundraising activities to raise about $60,000 for the project.

"It surprises me that we've done all this," said Ford, looking around the play space.

"I think it's so exciting. Everybody has worked so hard, and it's opening just in time for a nice long winter. We've already spent many rainy days thinking about what we're going to be doing here."

Although it's not open to the public yet, Vaughn and Ford are hoping for a "soft opening" sometime this week or next.

A grand opening is planned with a 6 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 10.

Midtown Kidtown, which includes a separate area for babies and very young children to crawl, is filled with climbing and "pretend play" structures, including a child-sized post office, schoolbus, houses and a fire truck. It also includes space for driving toy cars.

The pretend play features are especially fun for kids, Vaughn said. "It keeps their attention so much longer."

The flooring is thick, spongy and safe for jumping or falling from about 3 feet, the highest possible, she said.

The floor will be painted with patterns to promote activities such as hopscotch.

The ceiling features a cloud-filled blue sky, across which soars an eagle and a plane trailing a banner.

Artists Bryon Burdick and Sam Melquist have contributed their painting talents to the project.

Details to add

A few tasks—such as signage and installation of seating and shoe storage—remain to be finished, Vaughn said.

"We have more sponsors rolling in, and we want to get everyone's name on the signage," she said.

Such donations will allow the Grand Forks Mommas to add some features.

"We have a long wish list of other things we'd like to add," Vaughn said. "With recent donations, we bought hooks to hang coats on."

Identifying a business, Playtopia, based in Kentucky, that supplied the play structures and equipment, and allowed flexibility in purchasing, proved to be critical, she said.

In other children's indoor public play areas in Grand Forks, such as First Season Community Center, young children and toddlers may be overrun by older children.

"When my 2-year-old is there, especially when there's school-age kids, it's kind of nerve-wracking," Vaughn said.

"Access to the child was our No. 1 priority," she said.

At the Grand Cities play space, "you can access kids anywhere here," Vaughn said. "Fencing around the perimeter, with a gate, is also important to moms with toddlers. It's something that's missing in other play areas around town."

"I don't have to worry because they can't get out," said Jenna Curran, mother of two girls, a 2-year-old and a 2-month-old.

When the space opens, though, parents should not leave children unattended and go shopping, Vaughn said. It won't be staffed by mall employees.

"Parental supervision is required."

Midtown Kidtown will be open during mall hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends.

"Families could use this place after dinner, come over here before bedtime and get that energy out," Vaughn said.

Private funds raised

Over the past year, the Grand Forks Mommas held several events, including a large rummage sale of donated items, an online auction and a children's learning fair, to promote the Kidtown concept and net necessary funds.

The group also sold individual tiles, which kids could paint as they wished, as a fundraising project. The tiles will cover a post near the east edge of the play space.

"We have lots of handprints, and people wrote names on (the tiles)," Vaughn said.

Nearly 40 private businesses, organizations and individuals have contributed to the project. Sponsors have given $500 or more.

Some businesses, such as Indigo Signworks and Greenworks Landscaping and Fencing, offered discounts on materials or labor as their donations.

When completed, the play space will be turned over to Land of Hope LLC, a limited liability company separate from Hope Church, which purchased the mall in February 2015 from the former owner, a real estate investment and management firm based in Denver.

The LLC is responsible for maintenance and insurance of the playground, Vaughn said.