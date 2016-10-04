MARILYN HAGERTY: $5 hamburger and fries a hit at Wild Bill's

Before noon most weekdays, the large parking lot at the rear of Wild Bill's Sports Saloon on DeMers Avenue is nearly full. You walk in the large saloon and find a barrel of peanuts welcoming customers.

It's dark around the bar area, but not real dark because of all the TV screens. And there are large windows looking out on DeMers Avenue. The kitchen is in full view. Near the front of the large saloon there are booths and tables. And there are people gathered early for lunch. For many, the lunch is the $5 hamburger that comes with fries. Beverages are extra.

There is a full, well-lighted kitchen. And you can see the staff working. In three visits, I have found very friendly and helpful servers.

Twice I have tried the $5 burgers that are described as 8 ounces of certified Angus beef — never frozen. They are hand-pattied and served on a nice big, fresh-tasting bun with fries and pickles.

Lettuce, tomato and pickles are there for the asking as well as a cup of soup or house salad. Sweet potato fries also are available.

Better than good

On my most recent trip to Wild Bill's, I was lunching with Kirsten Stromsodt (KS) and Jessica Karley Rerick (JKR).

We found the food better than just good. KS chose chicken tenders. And JKR went the burger route.

While I enjoyed my lunch, I wished I had stayed with the hamburger choices rather than switching to turkey. I much prefer the hamburger choices at Wild Bill's.

The menu for casual dining is inviting. Potato patch choices include smothered craft beer fries, cajun ranch waffle fries and sweet potato nachos. There are flatbread pizzas, and you can find pork ribs and chicken tenders. Plus, there are chicken and taco salads.

Manager Drew Benson says the hamburgers, along with "fall off the bone" ribs, are best-sellers. Business is bustling on Sundays when screens are alive with football. And Wild Bill's is among the many food and drink establishments that run buses to UND hockey games.

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

1405 DeMers Avenue

• Telephone: (701) 775-7740.

• Manager: Drew Benson.

• Assistant manager: Joel Crooke.

• Kitchen manager: Jason Idalski.

• Average guest check: $18 to $19.

• Best-sellers: $5 hamburger with fries and "fall off the bone" pork ribs at $10.99 or $14.99 for full rack.

• Report card: A lively place with bargains on the menu. Employees are especially friendly and helpful. Large parking lot is often full before noon lunch. Patrons have choice of seating near windows in booths or tables with bar seating toward the rear and a new outdoor seating area with wooden booths and tables. Food is worthy with low-price burgers.