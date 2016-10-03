Kim Kardashian back after gunpoint robbery in Paris

PARIS/NEW YORK — Reality TV star Kim Kardashian returned to New York "badly shaken" on Monday after being robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence by masked men who stole some $10 million worth of jewelry.

Kardashian, wearing sunglasses and with her head bowed, was pictured entering her Manhattan apartment with her rapper husband Kanye West. She had left Paris by private jet hours after robbers tied her up with packing tape in the bathroom and put a gun to her head.

Kardashian, who her publicist said was "badly shaken but physically unharmed," said nothing to waiting media upon her arrival.

"What happened is very unfortunate and those responsible must be severely punished," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told TV5 Monde. "We are fully mobilized to ensure the safety of the French people, as well as all those who visit France, and in particular tourists."

A Paris police source earlier told Reuters that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck in the early morning hours inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian, 35, was staying while attending Paris Fashion Week.

Two of the men entered Carpathian's apartment after threatening the night guard with a gun. Kardashian, who has two young children with husband-rapper Kanye West, was not beaten but the robbers put a handgun against her temple before tying her up, the source said.

E! News, whose U.S. network broadcasts the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" television show, on Monday quoted a source close to Kardashian as saying she feared for her life.

"She begged for them to let her live and (said) she has babies at home. She thought they were for sure going to kill her," the unidentified source told E! News.

The robbers stole a box containing jewels worth $5.6 million to $6.7 million and a ring worth about $4.5 million, the Paris police source said.

— Reuters

'Miss Peregrine' tops box office with $28.5 million

LOS ANGELES — Tim Burton's "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" topped a feeble crop of new releases to pick up first place at the weekend box office, opening to $28.5 million.

That's a mediocre start given the fantasy film's $110 million budget. However, the adaptation of Ransom Riggs' best-selling young adult novel is doing well overseas where it made $36.5 million from 59 territories, so its global grosses could push it into the black. Burton is responsible for blockbusters such as "Batman" and "Planet of the Apes," but his commercial touch has been spotty of late. He hasn't had a major hit since 2010's "Alice in Wonderland," with audiences rejecting the likes of "Dark Shadows," "Frankenweenie" and "Big Eyes." Fox and Chernin Entertainment backed "Miss Peregrine's."

— Reuters

Liam Gallagher mocks absent Noel at premiere

LONDON — Liam Gallagher, the brash frontman of British rock band Oasis, continued his sibling feud by mocking brother Noel for missing the world premiere of "Supersonic," a documentary about the Manchester group.

The film, which shares its title with Oasis's 1994 debut single, charts the band's rise to fame with hits including "Live Forever" and "Wonderwall" before they split in 2009 when singer-songwriter Noel quit the group after a row with Liam.

The brothers have traded insults ever since and younger sibling Liam was again disparaging when asked if Noel would be joining him on the red carpet in London on Sunday.

"No he's probably in, like I said before, one of his really ... really, really, really, really, really, really big houses, eating tofu and having a face peel. Isn't that right? Man of the people," Liam, 44, told Reuters.

— Reuters