HEALTH MATTERS: Weight gain could be serious issue

A. Weight gain is caused by either liquid or solid material accumulating in the body. When fluid accumulates, it typically is because either the kidneys and their associated tubing aren't working correctly and are not eliminating the fluid from the body, or the heart isn't functioning normally and isn't getting the fluid to the kidneys to be eliminated.

When solid material accumulates, this means more flesh is present, and often this means fatty tissue. The clues we look for in the clinic are if we can see, feel or hear fluid in the lungs, belly or legs. If we suspect fluid accumulation, we test the kidney to look at certain blood components and properties, and we often get an ultrasound (echocardiogram) of the heart to assess how it's functioning.

On the other hand, if it's not fluid, the person either is consuming more calories than he or she needs and uses (leading to obesity), or there is some problem with the body's ability to break down, or metabolize, the fat and other tissue the body is accumulating.

Diabetes is a good example of a condition that causes this. An underactive thyroid gland is another example. And some people find they need to reduce their caloric intake as they age, or they will gain weight.

So, the causes of unexpected weight gain vary from serious — when kidney or heart disease is the cause — to simply a change in one's metabolism, with aging and taking in more calories than the body needs, leading to weight gain.

Q. I'm trying my best to lose weight by exercising and watching what I eat. Do you think I should get one of those devices that measures how much exercise I'm actually doing?

A. Many of my patients use one of the variety of devices available that can measure and record physical activity and energy expenditure. Some are intended to be worn, but even my iPhone measures the number of steps, flights of stairs, and distance I walk daily while at work (I don't carry my phone when I exercise). My phone says I average about 7,300 steps, a little more than 4 miles, and seven flights of stairs climbed per day. I don't know how accurate my iPhone is, but many of us use it and other devices to monitor our physical activity. However, a recently reported study may give us some pause. It looked at the value of a sophisticated wearable device used by young adults trying to lose weight. The study found that, contrary to what one might expect, the subjects using the device experienced less weight loss than those who didn't. I don't have a good explanation for why the devices seemingly didn't help, but the results came as a surprise to me. Perhaps other devices help more, but this study is a cautionary tale as to the possible benefit of this type of device.

Wynne is vice president for health affairs at UND, dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and a professor of medicine. He is a cardiologist by training.

The content of this column is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice or care. The information provided herein should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease. If you have or suspect you may have a health problem, you should consult your health care provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have read in this column.