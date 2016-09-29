BOOKNOTES: 'The Burning of the White House:...

"The Burning of the White House: James and Dolley Madison and the War of 1812" by Jane Hampton Cook. Cook tells of the events and political conflicts that led to the British invasion of Washington in 1814 and the reaction of President Madison and his socialite wife, Dolley.

"What Great Parents Do: 75 Simple Strategies for Raising Kids Who Thrive" by Erica Reischer. Everything you need to know about parenting, with real-life examples of how to implement each strategy.

"Close Encounters of the Furred Kind: New Adventures with My Sad Cat & Other Feline Friends" by Tom Cox. This books is comprised of the author's adventures in moving across the country from his modern home to a 200-year-old cottage with his four cats. The sequel to "The Good, the Bad, and the Furry."

"Feed Your Brain: 7 Steps to a Lighter, Brighter You" by Delia McCabe. McCabe will educate you about nutrients that will help keep your brain in tip-top shape, including delicious, fast recipes that promote brain health.

East Grand Forks

Campbell Library

The "Easy as ABC" series by Warren Rylands features 26 engaging titles that invite beginning readers to discover where each letter is found in the alphabet, how each letter sounds, and much more.

In "Flat Crazy," by Ben Rehder, an unidentified wild creature is on the loose in Blanco County. Over the protests of game warden John Marlin, the locals have convinced themselves they're dealing with a mythical vampirish beast called a chupacabra. It doesn't help Marlin's cause when a dead body turns up with a fang-like wound in its neck. If anyone can make sense of the strange events, it's John Marlin, who's well-versed in the intricacies of small-town life, Texas style. But can he do it before another body turns up?

In "Blame it on fast foods," B.J.T. Pepin's primary goal is to emphasize our ability to choose our own fate and prevent external influences from dictating how we live our lives. It takes a satirical look at fast food's impact on the Western world.

In "The Secret Book of Kings," Yochi Brandes uncovers vibrant characters, especially women, buried deep within the Scriptures, and asks the loaded question: To what extent can we really know our past when history is written by the victors?

— Herald staff report