• Cost: Freewill offering.

MAINBAR:

A Norwegian men's choir and trumpeter Kai Robert Johansen will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

The musicians are from Sarpsborg, Grand Forks' sister city, which recently commemorated its 1,000th anniversary.

The Greaker Men's Choir, with singer-soloist Anette Lyche Brautest, is visiting Grand Forks as part of its Millennium Concert Tour, which marks the anniversary of the founding of Sarpsborg in 1016 by Viking King Olav Haraldsson, later known as St. Olav.

The group has been touring the Midwest annually for more than a decade, according to Bruce Gjovig, Grand Forks, who has been promoting closer ties with Norway for many years.

Johansen "is an international singer, trumpeter, actor, entertainer, composer and educator," Gjovig said. "He plays the trumpet like few others."

Johansen has been performing for more than 45 years in concerts as well as on radio and TV throughout Europe and the United States.

He has released 60 albums, several of which have attained gold and platinum status, and has written several musical tributes to honor Norway's royal family. He has received Norwegian cultural awards for his work as a musician and composer.

The local Gyda Varden Lodge of Sons of Norway is sponsoring the event. A freewill offering will be taken.

The performance will be in the fellowship hall of the church at 1405 S. Ninth St.