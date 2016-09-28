EGF hosts Arts and Craft Fair this weekend

If you love all things made by hand, you won't want to miss the 44th annual East Grand Forks Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday and Sunday.

One of the region's largest craft shows, which draws hundreds of creative vendors from near and far, takes place in two locations: the East Grand Forks Civic Center and the VFW Arena.

The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $2 per person. Children 6 and younger are admitted free of charge.