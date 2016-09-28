Back to the Big Band

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform Monday in the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave., in downtown Grand Forks. Reader submitted photo.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform Monday in the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave., in downtown Grand Forks. Reader submitted photo.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform Monday in the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave., in downtown Grand Forks. Reader submitted photo.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform Monday in the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave., in downtown Grand Forks. Reader submitted photo.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform Monday (Oct. 3) at the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave., in downtown Grand Forks. Reader submitted photo.

Tickets: $25; or $22.50 for seniors, military and students.

Main story:

The music of the Big Band Era will come alive when the Glenn Miller Orchestra performs Monday in the Empire Arts Center in downtown Grand Forks.

The 7 p.m. concert will feature the memorable "swing" music that Glenn Miller and other band leaders made popular in the 1930s and '40s.

The event is sponsored, in part, by the Grand Forks County Historical Society, Hugo's Family Marketplace, the North Dakota Council on the Arts and the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

"This is not a 'tribute band' but the incarnation of the actual orchestra, which has been continuing the Big Band sound of Glenn Miller for years," said Doug Munski, a volunteer with the Historical Society.

The event is intended "to honor our military veterans of all eras but particularly those of the greatest generation," Munski said.

With the support of businesses and other sponsors, some complimentary tickets may be available for veterans who may not otherwise be able to attend, said Leah Byzewski, director of the Historical Society.

In the summer of 2014, the group performed an outdoor concert to an enthusiastic crowd on the grounds of the Myra Museum in Grand Forks.

Funds raised through Monday's event will be used for general operating expenses of the Historical Society, Byzewski said.

Tickets are $25, or $22.50 for seniors, military and students. They may be purchased between 1 and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Myra Museum, 2405 Belmont Road, Grand Forks.

The Empire Arts Center is at 415 DeMers.

For more information, call (701) 775-2216.