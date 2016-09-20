MARILYN HAGERTY: 'We felt rewarded' by Red Lobster server

The wait was long. Maybe a half-hour. But it was on a rainy evening, and I had my mind made up. I wanted lobster.

When I entered the Red Lobster with my daughter, Gail Hagerty (GH), we found a pleasant place to wait and watch the lobsters in the big tank. We actually got tired of watching since they were all cuddled up in a corner — not doing much. I learned later they are in a state of hibernation as they await selection.

We were seated in a booth where the lighting was soft and the room was uncrowded in spite of our wait. When we met our server, Mike Thurn, we felt rewarded.

Mike is the best server I have met up with in a long time. He was friendly. He was efficient. He was not overwhelming. We learned he is majoring in occupational therapy at UND.

My order for Roasted Maine Lobster Bake ($26) was a good choice. There were six petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with fresh tomatoes. It was served over what turned out to be too much and too oily linguini.

For GH, the lobster tacos were just right. She knows the Red Lobster menu well from occasional visits to the restaurant near her home in Bismarck.

Shrimp is a best seller for Red Lobster restaurants all over the country with endless shrimp for $17.99 featured.

There are pluses and minuses at the Red Lobster. The parking lot is large and convenient. The waiting area is adequate, though the lounge is very small. The menu is constant. And there are weekday lunch classics that are consistent and moderately priced starting at $7.99.

The Red Lobster

2675 32nd Ave. S.

• Call-ahead seating: 772-8770.

• General manager: Benno Evans.

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

• Report card: Since it opened 24 years ago, the Red Lobster at the corner of 32nd Avenue S. and Columbia Road has been serving its version of seafood to dedicated customers. The worldwide chain of more than 2,000 restaurants is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. Restrooms rate high. Menus are a bit sticky. In Grand Forks, the general manager since Day One has been Benno Evans who came here from Kansas City and settled in.